Tatyana Kim has stepped down as CEO of Russian online retailer Wildberries days after the EU sanctioned her, the company has named Alexei Kulikov as its new chief executive.

Tatyana Kim has stepped down as chief executive of Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, days after the European Union added her to its Russia sanctions list.

The company appointed Alexei Kulikov as its new CEO, according to corporate filings reported by the TASS and RIA news agencies. Wildberries said the change of CEO would not affect the company's day-to-day operations. Kim will continue to oversee the strategic development of the holding company RWB Group, the retailer said in a statement cited by the agencies. The EU added Kim to its sanctions list on Nov. 16.

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EU Sanctions Impose Asset And Travel Bans

The measures impose an asset freeze in the EU, as well as travel and transaction bans. The sanctions were announced alongside the latest round of EU restrictions targeting Russia. The EU said it targeted Kim because Wildberries is one of the largest taxpayers in Russia and operates as a supply network for the Russian military by facilitating the sale of military and dual-use goods.

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The company and the Kremlin have rejected that claim, saying Wildberries does not supply the Russian army. Wildberries said the EU sanctions on Kim would not affect its operations because it has no assets in the EU and does not conduct business there. It said Wildberries and other group companies would continue to operate as usual. Kim's departure marks a leadership change at a company that has become a dominant force in Russian e-commerce.

Wildberries has expanded rapidly in recent years and has faced scrutiny from European regulators over its role in the Russian economy. The appointment of Alexei Kulikov as CEO places a new figure at the head of the retailer. Corporate filings registered the change, and Russian media reported it on Saturday. The company did not indicate any broader restructuring tied to the move.

Kim will remain involved in the strategic direction of RWB Group, the holding company that oversees Wildberries. The retailer said its operations would not be disrupted by the leadership transition. The EU sanctions package was agreed by member states and published in the Official Journal. Kim is among the individuals and entities listed.

Kremlin Denies Wildberries Supplies Russian Army

The measures include an asset freeze and a ban on making funds or economic resources available to her. The sanctions also include a travel ban preventing her from entering or transiting EU territory, and a transaction ban. The EU said the measures are part of its response to Russia's actions. Wildberries has said it has no assets in the EU and does not conduct business there, which it argues limits the practical impact of the sanctions on its operations.

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The company said its group companies would continue to operate as usual. Russian media reported the CEO change on Saturday, citing the corporate filings register. The reports named Kulikov as the new chief executive. Wildberries confirmed the change in a statement cited by the agencies.

Leadership Change At Dominant Russian Retailer

The Kremlin has previously said Wildberries does not supply the Russian army. The company has also denied the EU's characterization of its role. The EU, however, said the retailer functions as a supply network for the Russian military by facilitating sales of military and dual-use goods. The leadership change comes as Wildberries continues to operate as a major online retailer in Russia.

The company has no assets in the EU, according to its statement, and does not conduct business there. It said the sanctions on Kim would not affect its operations. Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan