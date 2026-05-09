Russia's Victory Day Parade Scales Down as Ceasefire Eases Tensions

The Victory Day military parade in Moscow, marking the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the Second World War, is held under tight security conditions due to tensions with Ukraine. The parade was scaled down compared to previous events and now features troops from North Korea, in a tribute to Pyongyang. Additionally, the ceasefire initiated by the U.S. and supported by both Russia and Ukraine has not been violated, as Russia had threatened serious consequences for any attempt to disrupt the event.

Security was tight in Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin and several foreign leaders attended Saturday's Victory Day parade, which was scaled down even as a U.S.-brokered three-day ceasefire eased concerns about possible Ukrainian attempts to disrupt the festivities.

The festivities marked the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the Second World War. President Putin voiced confidence of winning the war with Ukraine and rallied support for his actions in Ukraine. The parade featured troops from North Korea in a tribute to Pyongyang and no tanks or military equipment rolled over the cobbles of Red Square. After a three-day ceasefire, there were no reports of violations.

Russia warned Kyiv of any attempt to disrupt the event would lead to a massive missile strike on Ukrainian capital, and Moscow advised foreign diplomats to evacuate Kyiv staff in case of such an attack





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Russia-Ukraine Conflict Victory Day Parade Ceasefire North Korea's Participation Military Equipment Demonstration

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