Ukraine was hit by a significant overnight Russian attack involving drones and missiles, resulting in casualties and widespread damage. The strikes targeted infrastructure and residential areas across the country, sparking international condemnation and prompting responses from neighboring countries.

Overnight, Russia launched a large-scale drone and missile assault on Ukraine , resulting in the deaths of three people, injuries to dozens more, and significant damage to infrastructure and residential buildings. This attack, as reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, marks a continuation of the intensified conflict that has persisted despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to find a resolution to the war, which began with Russia 's invasion in February 2022.

According to Zelenskyy, the attack involved approximately 580 drones and 40 missiles targeting various areas, including infrastructure, civilian manufacturing facilities, and residential zones across different regions of Ukraine. While Ukrainian air defenses managed to intercept and shoot down 552 of the drones and 31 missiles, the scale and intensity of the attack underscore Russia's persistent aggression. Zelenskyy emphasized that these strikes are not driven by military necessity but rather represent a deliberate strategy by Russia to terrorize civilians and inflict widespread damage on Ukrainian infrastructure. In the city of Dnipro, a missile equipped with a cluster munition struck a residential apartment building, further highlighting the devastating impact on civilian populations. \ The attacks resulted in casualties and significant damage in several regions. In addition to the casualties in Dnipro, two fatalities were recorded in the Chernihiv region in the north and the Khmelnytskyi region in the west of the country, according to regional officials. The attacks prompted international reactions, with Poland and its allies taking measures to secure Polish airspace. Polish officials confirmed that they scrambled aircraft to monitor and protect their airspace in response to the strikes near the border with Ukraine, a NATO member. In Kyiv, residents described the terrifying experience of the attacks. Yulia Chystokletova, a Kyiv resident, shared her harrowing experience, stating, 'I could hear the 'Shahed' getting closer and closer. I understood it was flying towards us. My child and I were very frightened. It should not be happening in the 21st century. We are all people. Agree ... sit down at the negotiating table.' The escalation of attacks comes as Kyiv faces increasing pressure in eastern Ukraine, where Russian forces continue their advance, inflicting damage and seizing territory. Russia appears to have altered its tactics, now launching large swarms of drones in single attacks, a shift from the earlier phases of the war when dozens were used. Ukraine has responded with its own drone strikes, aiming to strike deeper within Russian territory, targeting refineries, fuel depots, and logistical hubs. \The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukraine launched attacks on two Russian oil refineries in the Saratov and Samara regions overnight, leading to explosions and fires. Zelenskyy commented on Ukraine's drone capabilities, saying, 'Regarding refineries, we have drones, we know how to produce them. It all depends on the number of drones we use per day.' This reflects Ukraine's growing capacity to strike back against Russian targets. The latest airstrike marks the largest since the beginning of the war and included setting fire to a government building in central Kyiv for the first time. The conflict's intensification highlights the complexity of the war and the ongoing human cost. Reports of civilian casualties and infrastructural damage continue to emerge as the conflict grinds on. The attacks serve as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of the war and the need for a sustainable resolution. The relentless attacks on civilian areas serve as a potent reminder of the war's impact and the need for a peaceful resolution. Russia's Defence Ministry claimed its forces successfully targeted Ukrainian military-industrial facilities with high-precision weapons. The ongoing nature of the attacks and the destruction of both residential and critical infrastructure illustrate the tragic consequences of the war and underscore the need for an immediate end to the violence





