Russia launches major attack on Kyiv, Ukraine as war rages on

Kyiv, Ukraine is under heavy Russian attack, with thousands of residents taking refuge in metro stations and other shelters. The attack has caused significant damage and injuries, with authorities urging residents to seek shelter. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated warnings of a possible major Russian strike, urging residents to pay special attention to air raid alerts.

Kyiv was under heavy Russia n attack early Tuesday, with a large pillar of smoke seen rising from the Ukrainian capital and authorities urging residents to seek shelter, according to witnesses and officials.

A major Russian attack targeted Kyiv early Tuesday, injuring at least four people and heavily damaging an apartment building in the Ukrainian capital, according to witnesses and officials. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a suspected missile strike on a 24-storey apartment building caused a collapse and that people might be trapped under the rubble.

A fire broke out on the grounds of a non-residential property in the Podil district, and a nine-storey apartment building was on fire after debris apparently struck the roof, the mayor said. In the Obolon district, cars are burning after being struck by falling missile debris. There are also fires at two locations in open areas, including one near a kindergarten, Klitschko said. Thousands of Kyiv residents were taking refuge inside metro stations and other shelters after air raid warnings.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday reiterated warnings of a possible major Russian strike and urged residents to pay special attention to air raid alerts. Intelligence warnings regarding Russian strikes remain in effect, Zelenskyy said. A massive strike is possible, they have prepared one, he added. Our defenders are ready 24/7 to the fullest extent possible with the supplies currently available, Zelenskyy said.

Russia last week warned that it intended to launch systematic strikes on targets in Kyiv linked to the Ukrainian military as well as decision-making centres, and urged foreigners to leave. It said the action was in response to a drone strike last week on a dormitory in Ukraine's Russian-held Luhansk region which killed 21 people. Ukraine denied carrying out the attack. Unmanned drones and robots are changing how wars are fought, including on the battlefield in Ukraine.

For The National, CBC's Murray Brewster goes to Latvia where soldiers are training to take on the new enemy. Russia has targeted Ukraine's power supplies and infrastructure while Ukraine has stepped up attacks on oil facilities inside Russia this year, sometimes resulting in casualties. Both sides deny targeting civilians. The war in Ukraine has ground on for more than four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Efforts to end the conflict have made little progress, with the U.S. administration of Donald Trump focused on conflicts in the Middle East





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