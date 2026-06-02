Russia Launches Hundreds of Drones and Dozens of Missiles Against Ukraine

Russia launched hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles against Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities overnight, killing at least 14 people and wounding more than 100 others.

Russia launched hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles against Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities overnight, killing at least 14 people and wounding more than 100 others, authorities said Tuesday.

It follows days of warnings about Moscow's plans for a major assault. The attack stretched from night into day and the boom of explosions reverberated across cities. Some people were trapped under the rubble of apartment buildings, including a three-year-old child whose body was pulled out by emergency crews in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, officials said.

Kyiv residents had been on edge for days after Russia warned that a massive aerial attack was coming and warned foreign diplomats to leave the Ukrainian capital. None appeared to heed the call. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in response to the attack, urging more support from the U.S. and European countries. The Russian strategy seeks to take advantage of Ukraine's shortage of U.S.-made Patriot air defence missiles, with international stocks depleted by the Iran war.

That has left civilians especially vulnerable to the Russian ballistic missile barrages, even as air defences stop most of the attack drones. Kyiv resident Iryna Salikova, 37, said she spent the night lying in a bathtub for protection with her three-year-old daughter, as blasts reverberated across the city.

Russia unleashed 73 missiles and 656 drones across Ukraine, according to the country's air force, with the main targets including Kyiv, the central city of Dnipro, and the eastern cities of Poltava, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia. Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed and suppressed 40 missiles and 602 drones.

Western officials and analysts say Ukrainian drones are pinning down Russian troops on the front line, choking Russian supply lines in occupied regions of Ukraine, and disrupting oil facilities deep inside Russia that provide vital revenue for Moscow. That has made the war, which Moscow refers to as a special military operation, more visible to Russians and increased pressure on Putin.

At least four people were killed in Kyiv and 63 people were injured, including three children, Ukraine's state emergency service said in a statement on Telegram. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged in eight Kyiv districts. In the Podilskyi district, there was partial damage to the upper floors of a nine-storey building, trapping people under the rubble. Rescue operations were still underway in the early hours of the morning, even as an air raid alert remained in effect





CBCNews / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russia Ukraine Drones Missiles Kyiv

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Motorola targets rogue drones with US$1.5 billion D-Fend dealMotorola Solutions said it would buy Israeli startup D-Fend Solutions for US$1.5 billion as governments and critical infrastructure operators worldwide rush to defend against the growing threat of rogue drones.

Read more »

Russia launches major attack on Kyiv, Ukraine as war rages onKyiv, Ukraine is under heavy Russian attack, with thousands of residents taking refuge in metro stations and other shelters. The attack has caused significant damage and injuries, with authorities urging residents to seek shelter. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated warnings of a possible major Russian strike, urging residents to pay special attention to air raid alerts.

Read more »

Five dead, dozens wounded as Russia launches major attack across Ukraine, authorities sayA suspected missile strike on an apartment building triggered a collapse, with people likely trapped under the rubble, Kyiv’s mayor said

Read more »

Russia Attacks Ukraine with Missiles and Drones, Killing at Least 11Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight Tuesday, killing at least 11 people and injuring dozens. In Kyiv, four died and 58 were injured, including three children. The Dnipro region saw six deaths and 36 injuries, with a rescuer killed in a second strike. Residential buildings were damaged, and rescue operations continue. Ukraine urges allies for more air defense to counter ballistic missiles.

Read more »