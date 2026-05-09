Russia Holds Giant Victory Day Parade Without Tanks

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday oversaw a military parade commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II on Red Square, displaying the country’s military might despite fears of Ukrainian attacks. Without tanks and heavy weapons, the parade had a more modest display.

Russia n President Vladimir Putin on Saturday oversaw a military parade commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II on Red Square. Security was tight in Moscow as Putin was set to speak at the parade, even as a U.S.-brokered three-day ceasefire eased concerns about possible Ukrainian attempts to disrupt the festivities.

Putin, in power for more than a quarter-century, has used Victory Day, Russia’s most important secular holiday, to showcase the country’s military might and rally support for his military action in Ukraine, now in its fifth year. But this year, for the first time in nearly two decades, the parade will take place without tanks, missiles and other heavy weapons, aside from a traditional flyover of combat jets.

Officials said the sudden change of format was due to the “current operational situation” and pointed to the threat of Ukrainian attacks. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the authorities have taken “additional security measures. ” Earlier ceasefires failed to hold Russia declared a unilateral ceasefire for Friday and Saturday, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a truce which was supposed to begin on May 6, but neither of them held as the parties traded blame for continuing attacks.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday that Russia and Ukraine have bowed to his request for a ceasefire running Saturday through Monday and an exchange of prisoners, declaring that the break in fighting could be the “beginning of the end” of the war. Zelenskyy, who said earlier this week that the Russian authorities “fear drones may buzz over Red Square” on May 9, followed up on Trump’s statement by issuing a decree mockingly permitting Russia to hold its Victory Day celebrations on Saturday, declaring Red Square temporarily off-limits for Ukrainian strikes.

Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, shrugged off Zelenskyy’s decree as a “silly joke. ” “We don’t need anyone’s permission to be proud of our Victory Day,” Peskov told reporters





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Russia Putin Military Parade Victorija Day Ukraine Military Action U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire Truce Alexey Plesin Additional Security Measures

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Russia Holds Giant Victory Day Parade Without TanksRussian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday oversaw a military parade commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II on Red Square, displaying the country’s military might despite fears of Ukrainian attacks. Without tanks and heavy weapons, the parade had a more modest display.

Read more »