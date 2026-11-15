IIHF Confirms Russia Out of World Juniors as Canada Keeps Hosting Rights

The IIHF says Russia cannot play at the world junior hockey championship because host Canada barred Russian players, while Norway has been readmitted and Germany seeks clarity for 2027.

Russia will not compete at the upcoming world junior hockey championship because host Canada has barred Russia n players from the event, the International Ice Hockey Federation said Sunday.

The IIHF announcement came three days after the Russian Hockey Federation sought to have next month's tournament either relocated or canceled. Canada took its position in response to a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling late last month that reinstated Russia to international hockey. The world juniors tournament features the top men's players under age 20 and is being held in the province of Alberta beginning in late December.

Also read IIHF confirms Russia barred from 2027 World Juniors in Alberta, Norway set to replace

IIHF Confirms Russia Ban Host Canada Remains

In a short statement on social media, the IIHF said it confirms that due to the position and restrictions formally communicated by the Canadian Government, the Russian U20 national team is unable to participate in the World Junior Championship. After carefully assessing the feasibility of alternative arrangements, the IIHF Council determined that Canada will remain as host and the tournament will proceed from 26 December 2026 to 5 January 2027 in Edmonton and Red Deer.

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The CAS ruling overturned the IIHF ban, which was imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said earlier this week that Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be permitted to represent their countries on Canadian soil while the war in Ukraine continues. Hockey great Wayne Gretzky says he backs Canada's decision to bar Russia from the upcoming world junior hockey championship in Alberta.

The Norwegian Ice Hockey Association said last weekend that it had been informed it would be bumped from the tournament to make room for Russia. On Sunday, it said it would now be at the tournament, confirming its readmission after the previous removal status. The reversal restored Norway's place in the competition. Germany, which is hosting the 2027 men's world championship in May, also welcomed the announcement.

Germany Demands Clarity On Future Hosting Security

German hockey federation CEO Frank H Lutz said the Canadian government has taken a clear position, and many nations have also taken a stand in recent weeks. We now need that same level of planning security for our home World Championship in May, for the teams, the fans, and all our partners, Lutz said. We therefore call on the IIHF to provide clarification soon.

The decision highlights the complex interplay between legal rulings on athlete eligibility and the sovereign rights of host nations to enforce their own diplomatic policies. By confirming Canada as the host, the federation has prioritized the logistical and political realities of holding the event in Alberta over the legal reinstatement of the Russian team. The resolution of this immediate conflict leaves broader questions regarding the future of Russian participation in international sports open for discussion.

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While the junior championship proceeds with the current lineup, the demands for clarity from other host nations like Germany suggest that similar challenges may arise in upcoming major tournaments. The IIHF must now navigate these competing interests to ensure stability for all member associations and event organizers in the coming months. The tournament remains scheduled for Edmonton and Red Deer, with the IIHF standing by Canada as host.

Russia's absence follows the Canadian government's restrictions, while Norway's return keeps the field at its planned size. Germany's call for timely guidance signals that eligibility disputes could affect planning for its 2027 men's world championship.