Russia Detains Minor Over Moscow Park Attack Threat After US Tip-Off

The FSB detained a Russian minor after a US tip-off about a planned terrorist attack in a Moscow park. Searches found tactical gear, neo-Nazi subscriptions and violent searches.

Russia's Federal Security Service ( FSB) said on Sunday that a Russia n minor had been detained over a threat to carry out a terrorist attack in a Moscow park following a tip-off from the United States, news agency Interfax reported.

The FSB announced the detention one day after it said it had received the information from the US. On Saturday, the FSB said it had received information from the US through established partner channels about preparations for an attack in Moscow and was taking appropriate measures. That tip prompted security actions in the Russian capital over the weekend.

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Russian Minor Detained Over Threat

The minor had posted photographs of himself on TikTok wearing tactical clothing and a balaclava, holding an object that looked like an automatic weapon, Interfax cited the FSB as saying. The posts also included photographs taken at Moscow's Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve with the caption: I found a place. We are grateful to the American side for providing the information, the security service was quoted as saying in its statement. The FSB said the US information came through established partner channels.

It said officials searching the minor's home found the clothes and accessories seen in the social media posts. His phone showed a subscription to a neo-Nazi channel on the app Telegram, according to Interfax. The phone also contained a significant number of searches concerning terrorist attacks, mass killings and other acts of violence, according to Interfax. The FSB cited those findings in its statement about the detention.

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Russia's Investigative Committee is considering what legal or procedural action to take, the FSB said. The minor's case has not yet been formally classified by that committee. Tsaritsyno, a palace museum and park complex in southern Moscow, was temporarily closed on Saturday following the US tip-off. It is a major museum and park site in the southern part of the city.

The FSB statement was reported by Interfax. The reporting was by Alessandra Prentice, with editing by Joe Bavier and Hugh Lawson. The sequence described by the FSB began with US intelligence shared through partner channels about preparations for an attack in Moscow. The FSB said it was taking appropriate measures after receiving that information on Saturday.

FSB Thanks US For Intelligence Tip

The detained minor is Russian, according to the FSB statement, and the alleged threat concerned a Moscow park. The FSB did not provide additional details about the minor's age or identity. Images on TikTok described by the FSB showed the minor in tactical clothing and a balaclava, holding an object that looked like an automatic weapon. Other images were taken at Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve with the caption I found a place.

During the search of the minor's home, officials found the clothes and accessories seen in the social media posts, the FSB said. The phone findings included the Telegram subscription and the searches. The FSB publicly thanked the American side for providing the information. The statement was carried by Interfax, which also reported the details of the social media posts and the phone contents.

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Investigative Committee Weighs Legal Action

The Investigative Committee is now considering what legal or procedural action to take, according to the FSB. That step would determine how the case proceeds. Tsaritsyno was temporarily closed on Saturday following the US tip-off, the FSB said. The palace museum and park complex is located in southern Moscow.

The FSB said the tip-off came through established partner channels. It said the information concerned preparations for an attack in Moscow, and it was taking appropriate measures. The FSB announced the detention on Sunday. The earlier receipt of the US information was announced on Saturday.

The reporting was by Alessandra Prentice. Editing was by Joe Bavier and Hugh Lawson.