Russia Demands World Juniors Move From Canada After IIHF Bars Its Team

Russia is demanding that next month's world junior hockey championship in Alberta be moved out of Canada after the IIHF confirmed Russia will not compete. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation plans legal action and an appeal to the IOC.

Russia is demanding that next month's world junior hockey championship in Alberta be moved out of Canada after the International Ice Hockey Federation confirmed Russia would not compete.

Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryov called for the move in a Telegram post on Sunday. Degtyaryov wrote in Russian that the only legitimate decision would be to move the tournament out of Canada to a country prepared to ensure the participation of all eligible national teams including Russia. He also heads the Russian Olympic Committee and wants Canada to face sanctions affecting its right to host future international competitions.

Also read Russia demands world junior hockey tournament moved from Canada after IIHF ban

Russia Demands Tournament Move and Sanctions

Degtyaryov said the actions of the IIHF, Hockey Canada and the Canadian government should receive the very toughest assessment from the IOC and international sports organizations. He said those actions should bring about consequences for their status and their right to host international competitions. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation condemned the decision, calling it unacceptable and unlawful.

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It said the decision violated both the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling and an agreement under which the IIHF committed to implementing it immediately. The Russian federation said the IIHF's decision was made solely due to political reasons. It said it would pursue all available legal avenues to enforce the CAS ruling, restore Russian athletes' rights and seek compensation for the harm caused.

The dispute follows an Oct. 30 ruling by CAS ordering the IIHF to reinstate Russian teams to five international championships, starting with next month's world juniors. Prime Minister Mark Carney subsequently declared that Russian players would not be permitted to compete in Canada as long as Russia's war in Ukraine continues. Carney said on Nov. 3 while attending the Commonwealth Summit in Antigua that if the question was specifically about the world juniors, the Russians will not be there.

The Russian Olympic Committee and Russian hockey federation say they will appeal to the International Olympic Committee. It is unclear what recourse Russia has through the IOC, which recognizes the IIHF but does not directly administer its tournaments. The IIHF confirmed Sunday that Edmonton and Red Deer would remain hosts despite Canadian government restrictions preventing Russia's participation. The tournament runs Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

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IIHF Confirms Canada Remains Host City

The federation said it decided to proceed in Canada after carefully assessing the feasibility of alternative arrangements. It said all participating member national associations have been informed, and an updated competition schedule will be posted shortly. The decision also means Norway will retain its place in the tournament. Norwegian hockey officials had previously been informed their team would be removed to make room for Russia.

Hockey Canada welcomed the decision. Hockey Canada said it fully supports the IIHF's announcement and looks forward to hosting the IIHF World Junior Championship 2027 in Alberta next month as planned. Hockey historian and sports management expert Taylor McKee commented on how the controversial move could influence the future of professional sports. Russia and Belarus have been barred from international hockey since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

CAS defended its ruling earlier this month, saying the IIHF had failed to provide sufficient evidence to justify continuing its ban on Russian teams. The court said its decision was based strictly on the legal arguments and evidence presented. Canadian lawyer Dick Pound, who has worked as an arbitrator and mediator with CAS, has said the court cannot force Canada to admit Russian players.

Nations Refuse To Play Against Russia

Ottawa later clarified that Russian players would be barred from the world juniors even if they held valid Canadian visas. The IIHF has opposed Russia's immediate reinstatement, citing security, logistical and competitive concerns. Finland, Sweden, Czechia, Norway, Denmark, Latvia and Austria have said they will not play Russia in international tournaments. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026.