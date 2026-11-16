Russia asks IOC to intervene after IIHF keeps world juniors in Canada without Russian team

Russia is urging the IOC to sanction Canada and the IIHF after the world junior hockey championship stays in Alberta without Russian participation, despite a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling ordering reinstatement.

Russia is asking the International Olympic Committee to intervene after the International Ice Hockey Federation confirmed the world junior hockey championship will remain in Alberta without Russia.

Minister Demands Tournament Relocation and Sanctions

Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryov called for the tournament to be moved in a Telegram post on Sunday. He also heads the Russian Olympic Committee. Degtyaryov said the only legitimate decision would be to move the tournament out of Canada to a country prepared to ensure participation of all eligible national teams including Russia. He wants Canada to face sanctions affecting its right to host future international competitions.

Also read Russia demands world junior hockey tournament moved from Canada after IIHF ban

We are convinced that the actions of the IIHF, Hockey Canada and the Canadian government should receive the very toughest assessment from the IOC and international sports organizations, he wrote. He said those actions should bring consequences for their status and right to host international competitions. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation also condemned the decision, calling it unacceptable and unlawful.

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It said the move violated both the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling and an agreement under which the IIHF committed to implementing it immediately. The IIHF's decision was made solely due to political reasons, the Russian federation said in its statement Sunday. It said it would pursue all available legal avenues to enforce the CAS ruling, restore Russian athletes' rights and seek compensation for the harm caused.

The dispute follows an Oct. 30 ruling by CAS ordering the IIHF to reinstate Russian teams to five international championships, starting with next month's world juniors. Prime Minister Mark Carney subsequently declared Russian players would not be permitted to compete in Canada as long as Russia's war in Ukraine continues. So if you're asking specifically about the world juniors, the Russians will not be there, Carney said Nov. 3 while attending the Commonwealth Summit in Antigua.

Russian Bodies Seek Olympic Committee Intervention

The Russian Olympic Committee and Russian hockey federation say they will appeal to the IOC. It is unclear what recourse Russia has through the IOC, which recognizes the IIHF but does not directly administer its tournaments. The IIHF confirmed Sunday that Edmonton and Red Deer would remain hosts despite Canadian government restrictions preventing Russia's participation. The tournament runs Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

The federation said it decided to proceed in Canada after carefully assessing the feasibility of alternative arrangements. All participating member national associations have been informed, and an updated competition schedule will be posted shortly, it added. The decision also means Norway will retain its place in the tournament. Norwegian hockey officials had previously been informed their team would be removed to make room for Russia.

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Hockey Canada welcomed the decision. We fully support the IIHF's announcement today and look forward to hosting the IIHF World Junior Championship 2027 in Alberta next month as planned, Hockey Canada said Sunday. Russia and Belarus have been barred from international hockey since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. CAS defended its ruling earlier this month, saying the IIHF had failed to provide sufficient evidence to justify continuing its ban on Russian teams.

Canadian Officials Maintain Ban Despite Court Ruling

The court said its decision was based strictly on the legal arguments and evidence presented. Canadian lawyer Dick Pound, who has worked as an arbitrator and mediator with CAS, has said the court cannot force Canada to admit Russian players. Ottawa later clarified that Russian players would be barred from the world juniors even if they held valid Canadian visas. The IIHF has opposed Russia's immediate reinstatement, citing security, logistical and competitive concerns.

Finland, Sweden, Czechia, Norway, Denmark, Latvia and Austria have said they will not play Russia in international tournaments. Hockey historian and sports management expert Taylor McKee commented on how the controversial move could influence the future of professional sports. The report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026.