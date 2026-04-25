Russia Blamed for Phishing Attacks Targeting German Lawmakers via Signal

German officials accuse Russia of orchestrating phishing attacks against lawmakers and government officials using the Signal messaging app, prompting a spying investigation and raising concerns about the security of sensitive communications.

A significant cybersecurity incident has unfolded in Germany , with top government officials directly attributing a series of sophisticated phishing attacks targeting lawmakers and high-ranking administration personnel to Russia .

The attacks, conducted through the popular encrypted messaging app Signal, have prompted a formal spying investigation launched by German prosecutors on Friday. The scope of the campaign appears substantial, with reports suggesting at least 300 accounts belonging to political figures may have been compromised. The attacks exploit a deceptive tactic: sending messages that appear to originate from Signal support, requesting sensitive account information from unsuspecting users.

Successful breaches grant attackers access to private chat groups, messages, shared photos, and files, and crucially, allow them to impersonate the compromised individual. This poses a severe risk to national security and the integrity of governmental communications. The timing of these attacks is particularly concerning, occurring against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Germany, as a leading provider of military aid to Ukraine, has experienced a marked increase in cyberattacks, espionage attempts, and sabotage plots since the conflict began. The attacks on Signal represent a new escalation in this cyber warfare, demonstrating a willingness to target the very core of German political discourse. The German government, while acknowledging the severity of the situation, has remained tight-lipped regarding the exact number of lawmakers affected.

However, the concerns expressed by figures like Konstantin von Notz, deputy chief of the intelligence oversight committee, highlight the gravity of the potential damage. Von Notz stated that the scale of the suspected attacks is “extremely worrying” and questioned whether the confidentiality of parliamentary communications can still be assured. This uncertainty underscores the potential for sensitive information to have been accessed and potentially manipulated, impacting policy decisions and national security.

The shift towards Signal by many German politicians in recent years is a key factor in understanding the impact of these attacks. Driven by growing privacy concerns surrounding WhatsApp’s data-sharing practices with its parent company Meta (which also owns Facebook and Instagram), many opted for Signal’s end-to-end encryption and non-profit status as a more secure alternative. This migration, intended to enhance security, ironically created a concentrated target for malicious actors.

The attackers specifically exploited this reliance on Signal, leveraging the trust users placed in the platform’s support channels to facilitate the phishing scheme. This incident serves as a stark reminder that even the most secure communication tools are vulnerable to sophisticated social engineering tactics. The German government’s attribution of the attacks to Russia builds upon a history of alleged Russian cyber activity targeting Western nations, including a significant breach of the Bundestag and Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office in 2015.

The ongoing investigation will likely focus on identifying the specific individuals and groups responsible for the attacks, as well as implementing measures to mitigate future threats and restore confidence in the security of digital communications within the German government





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