Russia and Ukraine trade airstrikes as reconstruction and security talks resume in Brussels

Russia and Ukraine traded overnight airstrikes as talks resumed in Brussels on post-war reconstruction and security guarantees, with negotiations set to continue in Abu Dhabi.

Russia and Ukraine traded damaging overnight airstrikes Thursday as talks were set to resume in Brussels to discuss post-war reconstruction of Ukraine and security guarantees after the conflict triggered by Moscow's invasion.

The scale of the rebuilding task ahead was underscored by the latest Russian aerial barrage and ongoing efforts to hunt for people missing in piles of rubble left by a deadly airstrike in southern Ukraine on Monday. Ukraine hit back by firing hundreds of drones at Russian targets. The Russian defense ministry said that its forces shot down nearly 500 drones overnight.

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Rescue Teams Search Wreckage In Zaporizhzhia

Rescue teams continued to search for more than 30 people believed trapped in the wreckage of a former school and nearby shelter that was struck in Komyshuvakha near the front line in the Zaporizhzhia region. The attack came as residents waited for humanitarian aid and was one of the deadliest strikes there in the all-out war. Ukraine's national police force said that 42 bodies have been recovered and efforts were continuing to identify some bodies using DNA samples from relatives.

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Ukraine's lead negotiator, Rustem Umerov, said that talks will continue for a second day at NATO headquarters in Brussels focused on post-war reconstruction, funding for 2027 and security guarantees. Umerov said that the discussions with officials from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the European Union and NATO, were also being attended by the World Bank and the U.S. investment group BlackRock.

We separately discussed the threats from Russia to Ukraine and all of Europe, as well as joint steps to counter them, Umerov wrote in an online post. NATO spokesperson Allison Hart said that representatives from the countries and organizations would meet again to discuss the way forward on bringing about a just and sustainable end to the war in Ukraine.

Brussels Talks Focus On Post-War Reconstruction

The Brussels meetings are taking place days before negotiators from Russia, Ukraine and the United States are due to meet in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for talks aimed at ending the conflict. Late Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had held a 90-minute conversation with U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The negotiations must move forward at full throttle to bring this war to an end as quickly as possible, Zelenskyy said in a post on X. Ukraine is ready to take the necessary steps. Our proposals are clear, and we have given them to the American side. Kushner posted on X that talks are focused not only on ending this terrible war, but on the broader security architecture needed to ensure that when the fighting stops, it never starts again.

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He paid tribute to Zelenskyy and his team's constructive engagement and commitment to finding a path forward. Ukraine's air defenses shot down or suppressed 105 of 128 Russian attack drones overnight and into early Thursday, while Russian strikes wounded four people in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions, Ukrainian officials said. Russian drones struck six areas in the Dnipropetrovsk region, wounding three people in the city of Dnipro. Infrastructure, residential homes and garages were damaged, regional administrator Oleksandr Hanzha said.

Russian Drones Strike Multiple Regions Overnight

A Russian attack on logistics infrastructure west of the capital, Kyiv, caused a fire and wounded a man, the State Emergency Service said. Video showed firefighters working to extinguish a blaze in the wreckage of twisted metal frames and shattered panels of a warehouse. Russia's Ministry of Defense said Thursday that its forces shot down 496 Ukrainian drones over 13 Russian regions overnight, as well as the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia, and the Black and Azov Seas.

More than 200 Ukrainian drones targeted Russia's Ryazan region southeast of Moscow, wounding one person, local governor Pavel Malkov said. Malkov said that falling debris from the attack damaged power lines and sparked a fire at an industrial site. Russian media outlets later reported a blaze at Ryazan oil refinery, sharing pictures of plumes of smoke and the night sky glowing red. A warehouse for Russian retail company Wildberries was also damaged, media outlets reported.

The company hasn't yet commented on the attack. Mike Corder in The Hague, Netherlands, and Katie Marie Davies in Manchester, England, contributed to this report.