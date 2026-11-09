Russia and Ukraine exchange long-range strikes ahead of US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi

Russia and Ukraine launched long-range attacks on each other Monday, a day before three-way talks between US, Russian and Ukrainian envoys are set to begin in Abu Dhabi.

Russia and Ukraine battered each other with long-range strikes Monday, a day before US-brokered three-way talks are due to start in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

US President Donald Trump said in a 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday that Moscow and Kyiv are very close to a deal, despite the tremendous hatred between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump said Ukraine would have a little bit different shape under the settlement, but he did not elaborate. The talks between envoys from the US, Russia and Ukraine are due to start Tuesday.

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Russia Targets Ukrainian Energy Facilities

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that Trump's team has placed collective security, covering not just Russia and Ukraine but also a wider area, at the top of the agenda for the two days of discussions. Russian forces targeted four electrical substations in Ukraine's Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia regions, Russia's Defense Ministry said Monday. The attacks are part of Russia's campaign to deny Ukrainian civilians heating, light and running water during the approaching winter.

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Zelenskyy said Monday that the European Union had agreed to activate a special emergency mechanism that speeds up funding for power grid repairs. Russia launched 317 drones of various types including 105 jet-powered drones at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's air force said. Russian aerial attacks have pummeled Ukraine throughout the war, with gruesome consequences. A Russian glide bomb attack last week near the front line in the southern Zaporizhzhia region killed at least 55 people at an underground school in Komyshuvakha.

A family member cried beside the coffins of Viktor Fomenko, Natalia Karapetian and Andrii Anikin, killed in that airstrike, during a farewell ceremony in Zaporizhzhia on Saturday. Police officers also carried a man with a disability to a vehicle during an evacuation of civilians from Komyshuvakha on Friday. On Monday, Russian forces hit a warehouse in Odesa in southwestern Ukraine containing food supplies for kindergartens and schools, killing three people, local officials said.

Ukraine Strikes Russian Refinery and Plant

Meanwhile, an attack by long-range drones developed by Ukraine during the war started a fire at the KINEF oil refinery, one of Russia's largest. The refinery is close to St. Petersburg and more than 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) from the Ukrainian border, Leningrad Gov. Alexander Drozdenko said Monday. Ukrainian forces also struck a plant near St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, that produces solid rocket propellant for Russia's Iskander-M ballistic missiles, Ukraine's General Staff said.

Ukraine is trying to prevent Russia from firing ballistic missiles, which Kyiv's forces can't stop once they are in the air without more US-made Patriot air defense systems. Patriot missiles, however, are in short supply. The last three-way talks, in Geneva in February, also took place amid continuing attacks. They delivered no significant progress in ending the war, but some circumstances have changed.

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Trump has to reckon with Democrats taking over the US Congress in January following the US midterm elections. They could demand more support for Ukraine. In Abu Dhabi, the talks will look at what security guarantees would satisfy Russia, which sees NATO as a threat, and Ukraine, which wants to prevent future Russian invasions. Putin has sought to sideline European countries and negotiate Ukraine's future directly with Trump.

European Role in Abu Dhabi Talks

Moscow says European officials won't be involved in the Abu Dhabi discussions, but French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Sunday that France and other European representatives would be in the UAE. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the meeting would focus on trilateral negotiations, with the United States mediating between Russia and Ukraine.

You are aware that the Americans have their own channels of communication with the Europeans, as do the Ukrainians, and it appears they are already establishing their own methods of coordination, Peskov said. But, to reiterate, this is a matter of trilateral negotiations, he said.