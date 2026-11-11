Russia and Ukraine Agree to Largest POW Swap in Abu Dhabi Talks Amid Stalled Peace Efforts

U.S. mediated talks in Abu Dhabi concluded with an agreement for a major prisoner exchange, though no ceasefire or political breakthrough was reached. Envoys will now meet separately with Putin and Zelenskyy to address security guarantees and European involvement.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates -- Russia and Ukraine agreed on Wednesday to conduct the largest prisoner of war exchange since the conflict began, marking the only tangible outcome of two days of U.S.-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was announced as the negotiations concluded without any major breakthrough regarding a permanent ceasefire or a comprehensive peace settlement for the war that has persisted for nearly five years. Hopes had been low for significant developments during this first meeting between the delegations in nine months, yet officials confirmed a substantial humanitarian release is imminent.

Also read Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Begin in Abu Dhabi Amid Ongoing Conflict

US Envoys Lead Abu Dhabi Talks

Jared Kushner, a special envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump, stated after the talks ended that one of the primary positives was the agreement to finalize the numbers for this massive swap by the following day. Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation, and Rustem Umerov, head of the Ukrainian contingent, both confirmed the planned exchange.

However, Medinsky cautioned that the agreement remained "in principle," leaving some logistical details unresolved at this stage. Alexander Zorin, a deputy chief of the General Staff's information department attending the talks, told Russian state television that this operation could be one of the biggest such swaps since 1,000 soldiers were returned home last year.

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He indicated that the latest exchange could take place within the next two or three weeks, offering a brief window of hope for families separated by the ongoing hostilities on the front lines. Following the trilateral session, which lasted just under two hours on Wednesday after a four-hour meeting the previous day, U.S. envoys are set to travel individually to secure further commitments.

Kushner said he and fellow U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Moscow on Thursday to meet with President Vladimir Putin. Afterward, they will fly to Dublin, Ireland, to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss next steps. European officials were notably excluded from the direct three-way talks by Moscow, despite being present in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Umerov noted that Kyiv's delegation was expected to meet later with representatives of European governments, the European Union, and NATO. Moscow has consistently resisted involving European countries in direct negotiations due to concerns about their stance on Russia's conduct and broader intentions on the continent. Kushser said a key goal of the upcoming Moscow meeting is to try to get Europeans added to the core talks.

Europe Presses for Seat at Negotiations

Zelenskyy emphasized on social media platform X that Europe must be represented at every stage of real diplomacy. He stated that it is essential for the United States to exert strong influence on Russia, describing it as the source of the war, while affirming that Ukraine's priority is ending the conflict with a dignified peace. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to the exclusion of Europe by stating that European representatives could eventually join peace talks.

However, he argued that current European statements do not indicate a desire to contribute to moving along the path toward peace. Moscow continues to complain that Europe is financing and supplying weaponry to Ukraine, complicating efforts to isolate Russia diplomatically during these sensitive negotiations. Postwar security arrangements remain a central hurdle for negotiators. Kushner said both sides need clarity on these issues, asserting that European countries, the EU, and NATO must be involved to build consensus.

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Ukraine seeks guarantees that Moscow will not invade again, while EU officials have declared that discussions on Europe's security architecture can only begin after a ceasefire is established. Many in Europe view the inclusion of Russia in future security plans as a concession to Putin, who has long described NATO's eastward expansion as a top threat to his nation's security. Russia has demanded that the alliance pull back its troops from its borders.

During the talks, Kushner noted that Russia's security concerns were discussed, but Moscow was told it needs to provide different de-escalation proposals to make them acceptable to Europe. The reality on the ground remains grim, with fighting continuing across the front line where little territory has changed hands this year. Both nations continue to batter each other with long-range missiles and drones.

In the southern Odesa region, three people died and eleven were injured after Russia launched a daytime attack on a market. Local authorities confirmed that residential buildings were damaged and emergency crews responded to the scene. Overnight strikes also hit the southern Zaporizhzhia region and the eastern city of Kharkiv, wounding seven civilians and damaging property according to Ukrainian officials. Conversely, Russia's Defense Ministry reported that its air defenses downed 627 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Regional Governor Alexander Drozdenko stated that 150 of these drones were intercepted over the area around St. Petersburg. The drone attacks caused a fire at the port of Ust-Luga, one of the main facilities for Russian oil exports, injuring three workers. This damage highlights the escalating aerial warfare affecting critical infrastructure on both sides of the conflict. The context of these negotiations has shifted significantly since the last meeting in Geneva in February, reflecting a new political atmosphere.

Broader Regional Developments

The Trump administration now faces a Congress controlled by Democrats starting in January, who may demand more support for Ukraine. Simultaneously, Russia's wartime economy is under heavy strain, and Ukraine is struggling with devastating aerial attacks on its power grid. These factors create a complex backdrop for the diplomatic efforts currently underway in Abu Dhabi. In a separate development related to the region, the Indonesian Embassy in Kyiv was seeking consular access to an Indonesian national who was arrested.

Yvonne Mewengkang, a spokesperson for the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the government is taking the case seriously and working to ensure the protection of its citizens. Ukrainian officials made no immediate comment on this specific incident.