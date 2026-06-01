Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson is set to leave the NFL and become an analyst for CBS Sports' pregame show, replacing Matt Ryan. Wilson, a Super Bowl champion and 10-time Pro Bowler, brings a wealth of experience and impressive statistical achievements to his new role.

Russell Wilson , the 37-year-old quarterback, is finalizing a deal to become a CBS Sports analyst, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This decision comes after Wilson explored options, including an offer from the New York Jets to serve as a backup to Geno Smith.

Wilson had previously acknowledged considering a move to CBS Sports in an interview with the New York Post last month. His transition marks the end of a distinguished playing career and the beginning of a new chapter in sports broadcasting. Wilson's career achievements are substantial. A 10-time Pro Bowl selection, he won a Super Bowl and the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

He will join CBS's pregame show, which features James Brown, Nate Burleson, and Bill Cowher, replacing Matt Ryan. Ryan left CBS to become the president of football operations for the Atlanta Falcons. Wilson's statistical legacy is impressive: over 46,966 passing yards, 353 touchdowns, and 114 interceptions across 13 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New York Giants.

Since 2012, his passing yards rank fifth in the NFL, behind Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Matt Ryan. His touchdown total is also among the top three in that period. Beyond traditional passing metrics, Wilson was a dynamic rusher, ranking fourth all-time among quarterbacks with 5,568 rushing yards. He is also celebrated for his deep-ball accuracy, leading all players since 2012 with 44 touchdowns on passes of at least 30 yards.

His distinctive "moon ball" was a hallmark of his style, making him one of the most effective deep threats in the league. ESPN Research contributed to these statistics, underscoring the depth of his impact on the game. Wilson's move to broadcasting is a natural progression for a player known for his football IQ and charismatic personality, and he is expected to bring insightful analysis to CBS's NFL coverage





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Russell Wilson CBS Sports NFL Analyst Super Bowl Pro Bowl Walter Payton Man Of The Year Matt Ryan CBS Pregame Show Deep Ball Moon Ball Passing Touchdowns Rushing Yards Broadcasting Retirement

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