Russell Brand sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for rape and sexual assaults

A London judge sentenced comedian Russell Brand to 10.5 years in prison for rape and three sexual assaults, calling him a sexual predator who believed fame allowed him to act as he liked.

A London judge sentenced Russell Brand to 10.5 years in prison on Monday for rape and three sexual assault s, calling the comedian and actor a sexual predator who believed fame meant he could act how he liked, when he liked.

Judge Joel Bennathan Delivers Sentence

The sentence was handed down at Southwark Crown Court by Judge Joel Bennathan. Brand, once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters and briefly a motion picture star, stood in the dock as the judge delivered the punishment. Brand was sentenced to nine years in prison for the rape and a total of 35 months for the three sexual assaults. Those sentences will run concurrently, the judge said.

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Bennathan said Brand must serve two-thirds of the sentence in custody before being released on licence with strict conditions. That means he will spend roughly seven years behind bars before any supervised release. Earlier in the hearing, one of Brand's victims, whom Brand anally raped in 2009, said in a statement read by prosecutors that the trauma of the attack was something I carry with me every day and it often feels never-ending.

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Brand was convicted last week of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted on three other charges. He had denied all the charges against him. The alleged incidents overall took place between 1999 and 2009.

Additional Rape Allegations Under Investigation

Brand is also being investigated over rape allegations made by two other women, separate from the charges he faced at trial. He was taken into custody late last week after he was convicted on some of the many charges he faced. He was supported at trial by his wife of nine years, Laura. Brand rose to prominence in Britain in the late 1990s as a stand-up comedian.

He broadened his audience with a string of hosting assignments on shows on MTV, BBC and Channel Four, and he published a best-selling book in 2007. He later moved into film, appearing in movies including Get Him to the Greek, and became a well-known personality on both sides of the Atlantic before a series of sexual misconduct allegations upended his career.

The 10.5-year sentence reflects the severity of the crimes and the judge's assessment that Brand used his fame and status to prey on women over a period of years. The judge's remarks in court made clear he viewed Brand as a predator who exploited his position. Brand's legal team had fought the charges throughout the trial, and he maintained his innocence.

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Widespread Attention on Legal Outcome

The acquittals on three counts showed the jury did not accept all of the prosecution's case, but the convictions on the remaining counts were enough to send him to prison for more than a decade. The case has drawn widespread attention in Britain and beyond, given Brand's long career in entertainment and his more recent role as an online influencer. The sentencing closes one chapter of a legal saga that is not entirely over, as investigations into additional allegations continue.