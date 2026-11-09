Russell Brand Convicted of Rape and Sexual Assaults, Faces Significant Prison Term

Russell Brand has been convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others, and faces a significant prison term. The jury acquitted him of other charges after a trial that centered on allegations dating back to 2004.

Russell Brand faces a significant prison term after being convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. The British actor-comedian was found guilty by a jury of eight men and four women.

The verdicts follow a trial that examined allegations dating back to 2004. Brand, 51, had asserted that he was innocent and that all his encounters were consensual. The jury did not accept that defense. He was convicted of attacking four of six accusers.

Also read Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault, Faces Lengthy Prison Sentence Monday

Brand Convicted of Rape and Sexual Assault

He was cleared of two counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault. The mixed verdicts mean he was acquitted on some charges while found guilty on others. Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones called Brand a ruthless, calculating and manipulative sexual predator who treated women as a disposable commodity. She quoted from his 2007 memoir My Booky Wook to illustrate how his insatiable sex drive led him to cross the line.

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If I want something, whether it is a job or a woman, I will determinedly, resolutely, remove anything that is in the way, until I possess the object of my desire, he wrote in the book. The prosecution used those words to argue that Brand viewed people as objects to be taken.

The accusers came forward following a 2023 investigation by The Times and Channel 4 that aired accusations from women who said they had been sexually abused and degraded by Brand. That reporting helped push the allegations into the public eye and led to the criminal case. Brand was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman during a birthday party at a London bar in 2004. He was cleared of orally raping her in a restroom.

Details of Convictions Spanning Two Decades

The jury separated the assault at the party from the more serious rape allegation in the restroom. He was also found guilty of kissing and groping another woman at a London radio station in 2004 or 2005. That conviction involved conduct at his workplace in the media industry. Brand was convicted of anally raping a fan at his home after meeting her backstage at one of his comedy shows in 2009.

The attack occurred after he met the woman at a show and she later went to his home. The final conviction was for sexually assaulting a different woman who says the comedian demanded a massage and pressed his face into her groin during the recording of an advertisement in 2009. That incident also took place in a professional setting.

Brand was acquitted of raping another woman in a hotel room during the Labour Party annual conference in the seaside town of Bournemouth in 1999. He was also acquitted of attempting to indecently assault a woman by dragging her into the men's bathroom at the London office of music channel MTV. The Associated Press does not name victims of alleged sexual violence, and British law protects their identities from the media for life.

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The identities of the women involved remain protected under those legal safeguards. Brand rose to prominence in the early 2000s hosting television programs and his own BBC radio show. He was known for edgy stand-up routines and battles with drugs and alcohol, which became part of his public persona. He appeared in Hollywood films including Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek.

Brand Faces Sentencing After Verdicts

He was briefly married to pop star Katy Perry, a relationship that kept him in tabloid headlines. In recent years he has moved away from mainstream media, relocated to Florida and built a large online following with videos mixing wellness, conspiracy theories and discussions of his religious devotion. That shift marked a change from his earlier career in British television and Hollywood. Brand faces sentencing after the convictions, with a significant prison term expected.

The case has drawn widespread attention because of his former fame and the nature of the allegations. The trial also highlighted how Brand's own words about sex and promiscuity were used against him. Prosecutors argued that his memoir and public statements reflected a pattern of treating women as disposable. The mixed verdicts mean Brand was convicted on four charges involving four women while being acquitted on other counts.

He had denied all wrongdoing and maintained that the encounters were consensual. The allegations spanned from 1999 to 2009, covering a period when Brand was a rising star in British entertainment. The jury ultimately found him guilty of rape and sexual assaults that occurred in London, at his home and during a recording session. The 2023 investigation by The Times and Channel 4 played a key role in bringing the accusations to light.

After that reporting, more women came forward and the case proceeded to trial. Brian Melley of The Associated Press reported on the case. The AP noted that it does not name victims of alleged sexual violence and that British law protects their identities from the media for life.