A London court convicted Russell Brand of raping a young fan and sexually assaulting three women, with the judge set to hand down a lengthy prison sentence Monday as police continue investigating two further rape allegations.

The judge presiding over Russell Brand's criminal court case says the comedian will be handed down a lengthy prison sentence Monday after he was found guilty in a London court of raping a young fan and sexually assaulting three women.

While that much is certain, other questions remain, including one that is worryingly familiar in the U.K., a country that has seen the downfall of a host of celebrities accused of sexual offences. How did he evade justice for so long? The 51-year-old former stand-up comedian's conviction and the flurry of reaction from those who once moved in his orbit comes at a time of heightened debate in Britain about the toxic mix of fame, power and abuse.

Also read JK Rowling Weighs In On Russell Brand Verdict As Female Comedian Comes Out To Defend Him

UK Culture Secretary Warns Of Media Abuse

Britain's Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said Sunday that sexual abuse remained a problem in the media industry. Hand on heart I can't say to you as the culture secretary that this is not happening today and in fact, if I had to wager, I would say it is, she told the BBC. She warned that women were often too afraid to report offences as speaking up has a very heavy cost.

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Just this week, the popular TV show Married at First Sight U.K. was axed following an investigation into rape allegations, according to Channel 4, at the same time as British media reported that an unnamed celebrity is attempting to block the publication of his name in relation to sexual misconduct allegations. After Brand's guilty verdict, London's Metropolitan Police superintendent said in a statement that as his profile grew during his acting and comedy career, so too did his sense of entitlement.

The Met police also confirmed investigations are continuing regarding two further allegations of rape made against Brand. Prosecutors are assessing whether to bring additional charges, according to Britain's Press Association (PA). I hope this conviction sends a clear message that no one is above the law, no matter how famous or powerful they may be, senior police officer Andy Furphy said.

But that statement has done little to hold back a wave of concern about the seeming immunity of some powerful figures to skirt accountability. Responding to the verdict, British actress Sarah Solemani, who starred in the Bafta-winning sitcom Him & Her, said in an op-ed that Brand is finally facing justice but warned that other abusers are still hiding in plain sight.

She said the comedy industry has for some strange reason, brought me into the close orbit of more than your average number of sexual predators, several of whom are still merrily working. I had to pull a project from a company when I was informed it was common knowledge that a high-level exec was known for allegedly raping a colleague.

Another famous comic had to pull a project when I informed them a legend they were working with was also an alleged rapist, she wrote in the Guardian on Friday. Comedian Katherine Ryan, who worked with Brand on a comedy show in 2018, also responded to the verdict, saying on her podcast that she felt grief and relief, while commending the bravery of the survivors who came forward despite Russell Brand having fame, power, money (and) a legion of fans ready to attack them.

BBC Faces Scrutiny Over Brand Conduct

As well as figures within the comedy circuit, British broadcasters have also found themselves in the crossfire. After Brand's conviction, the BBC reissued a statement about the celebrity's controversial stint at the broadcaster in the 2000s, saying it was of great concern to us that some people felt unable to raise concerns about Brand's behaviour. We apologized to those impacted, for both the culture and failings at the time, and we reiterate that apology again today, the BBC said.

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Brand's convictions date back to 2004, 2005 and 2009, the decade when Brand moved from alternative comedy on a radically twisting path that took him to British television, Hollywood and eventually the world of podcasting and conspiracy theories. In 2006, Brand began co-hosting The Russell Brand Show on BBC Radio 2, a weekly Saturday night program during which he had frank, comedic and often X-rated conversations with a co-host and guests.

However, the popular radio show ended abruptly two years later with Brand's exit after the comedian and his co-host left a series of misogynistic voice messages for famed actor and Fawlty Towers star Andrew Sachs about his granddaughter. During a live radio segment, Brand and his then-co-presenter Jonathan Ross made lewd remarks about Brand's relationship with Sachs' granddaughter, Georgina Baillie, with the incident prompting several resignations and sparking a national backlash.

Baillie sent her support to Brand's victims following Thursday's verdict while speaking about the devastating impact the BBC scandal had on her life. Justice has been served. Although he never raped or assaulted me as I have always said, I didn't know what happened in the privacy of the rooms that the victims and Russell were in and their evidence was compelling, she told Britain's Daily Mail newspaper. I now want Russell to right the wrongs.

Historic Abuse Investigations At BBC

Brand's exposure represents the latest in a string of historic abuse investigations into former BBC stars, including sex offenders Rolf Harris and Jimmy Savile who were both staples of family television during their heyday. There can be no place for the abuse of power, a BBC spokesperson said. Allegations of rape and sexual assault against Brand were made public in a joint 2023 investigation by three British media outlets, The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's Dispatches program.

Brand has denied the allegations in the program, which related to multiple women who were not involved in the criminal trial. Esella Hawkey, the executive producer of the documentary, said the program's team stood by the women who came forward. Brand arrived at Southwark Crown Court in London accompanied by his wife Laura Brand for proceedings in November 2026, where he was convicted of charges dating back more than 20 years.