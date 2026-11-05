Rush announces five-night residency at Las Vegas Sphere for May 2027

Rush will perform a five-night residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas from May 21 to May 30, 2027, as part of their ongoing Fifty Something tour.

Rush has announced a five-night residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas in 2027, bringing the Canadian prog-rock band to the futuristic entertainment venue for a series of concerts in May.

The residency, dubbed the Elevate the Norm residency, runs from May 21 through May 30. The Sphere is a 366-foot-tall arena known for its immersive visual technology, and the band will take over the venue for all five shows. VIP and travel packages go on sale Friday, while the artist presale begins Nov. 11. Fans can expect more details on ticketing and general sales as the dates approach.

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Rush Proceeds With Fifty Something Tour

Rush Five Something Tour Continues The announcement comes while the band is busy with its Fifty Something tour, which has occupied much of the year. Frontman Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson are touring together alongside drummer Anika Nilles, who has taken over drumming duties following the death of Neil Peart in 2020. The Fifty Something tour extends into April 2027, which leaves the band only a few weeks of rest before the Las Vegas shows.

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The schedule means the group will move directly from one major run of dates into a residency at one of the most high-profile venues in entertainment. In a statement, Lee said the band is currently expanding its touring concepts and working on what he called some new madness to suit the Sphere. He added that the group will play all of its classic albums, including 2112 and Moving Pictures, along with a large selection of other songs from its catalogue.

Lee also reflected on how the idea came about. Geddy Lee Sphere Venue Reaction 'When I first heard of Sphere, I thought to myself, Wow, what a shame that Rush is no longer touring, because this venue sounds tailor-made for the kind of visual attitude with which we have always designed our shows,' he said. He continued with a note about how circumstances have changed.

Geddy Lee Calls Sphere Residency Dream Come True

'But life is nothing if not surprising and now, here we are, living and touring in the present tense and we are able to make that particular dream come true. ' The residency marks a significant new chapter for a band whose music has long been associated with elaborate stage productions and bold visual ideas. Fans who have followed the band through its recent touring years are likely to see the Sphere as a natural fit for that tradition.

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The announcement was first reported by The Canadian Press on Nov. 5, 2026. Rush performed at the 2026 Juno Awards in Hamilton earlier in the year, a reminder of the band's continued presence in Canadian music. The new residency was announced with the phrase 'Dream come true,' highlighting the band's long-held aspiration to perform at the innovative venue.