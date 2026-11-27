A dozen western Manitoba municipalities want the province to allow controlled burns of derelict buildings they own, saying it would save demolition costs and train volunteer firefighters, but fire chiefs warn of health and safety risks.

A dozen western Manitoba municipalities are asking the provincial government to let them burn down derelict buildings they own, a move they say would save money and provide training for volunteer firefighters.

The push follows Saskatchewan, which last year passed a law for a pilot project allowing rural communities to set controlled fires to burn derelict municipal buildings instead of paying for demolition. The resolution passed this week at the Association of Manitoba Municipalities convention states that abandoned buildings ending up in municipal hands are dangerous and attract crime. RM of Mountain Reeve Keith Behrmann is one of the municipal leaders behind the change.

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Keith Behrmann Blames Slum Landlords

He said nobody wants to buy a property next to a derelict building. Cause nobody wants to buy something that is next to a piece of crap, said Behrmann. Behrmann blamed absentee owners for the problem. We have slum landlords that own property that will turn around and not spend any money on upkeep and just run that piece of property into the ground, he said.

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He said the combined cost of demolition, including hauling materials to a landfill, is a burden for local governments compared with a contained fire. What is the price of a match? he asked. Under the proposal, the program would also create training opportunities for volunteer firefighters, giving them live-fire experience on structures that are already slated for destruction. But some fire officials are not hot on the idea for their communities.

Brandon Fire and Emergency Services Chief Terry Parlow worries about the potential for collateral damage. Unfortunately, they are all controlled burns until something becomes uncontrolled, with wind or anything like that, that comes up. We could have damage to other structures, said Parlow. Dauphin Fire Chief Cam Abrey, who is also president of the Manitoba Association of Fire Chiefs, says there are health risks.

Saskatchewan Controls Burn Requirements

Personally, my big fear is unnecessarily exposing people to the harmful carcinogens that are out there, said Abrey. In Saskatchewan, several conditions apply. The municipality must own the building and have an agreement in place with a volunteer fire department. The volunteer department must oversee the burning of the building as a training exercise, and the municipality pays all the costs.

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A spokesperson for the Manitoba government says they are aware of the resolution. We will review it carefully to weigh the health and environmental concerns. Any such changes would require assessment and consultation with our municipal partners on how to best balance our approach, said the spokesperson.