Rural BC Businesses Urge Province to Support Temporary Foreign Worker Program to Avoid Closures

Leaders in rural British Columbia are calling on the provincial government to adopt federal changes to the temporary foreign worker program, warning that businesses will be forced to close due to critical staffing shortages. Businesses in communities like Fort St. John and Dawson Creek are struggling to find local workers, with some waiting months for applications. Provincial endorsement of the federal program would allow businesses to increase their reliance on temporary foreign workers, a move seen as crucial for economic survival in these regions.

Leaders in several rural British Columbia communities are urgently appealing to the provincial government to embrace changes to the temporary foreign worker program , warning that without this support, local businesses face the imminent threat of closure. Tiffany Hetenyi, executive director of the Fort St.

John and District Chamber of Commerce, highlights the dire situation, stating that business owners are informing her they will be forced to curtail operating hours or cease operations entirely due to persistent staffing shortages. Although the federal government announced modifications in March aimed at assisting rural employers struggling to find local staff, provincial adoption is a necessary step for these changes to take effect. The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce, alongside nine other business organizations across BC, penned a letter to Premier David Eby in September. This correspondence urged his government to endorse the federal temporary foreign worker program adjustments. Furthermore, both Fort St. John and the City of Dawson Creek in northeastern BC have pledged to submit their own letters to Premier Eby and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon. These communiqués are intended to persuade the province to accept the proposed changes, which would enable businesses to hire a greater number of foreign workers. Brian Boresky, who manages McDonald's franchises in both cities, has voiced his need for assistance, explaining that despite efforts to recruit local employees, the limited labour pool, coupled with shortages in housing and transportation, is making it increasingly difficult to maintain operations. Kyle MacDonald, a city councillor in Dawson Creek and the proprietor of two Tim Hortons restaurants, echoed these concerns, describing the labour market in northern BC as critically thin. He stated that the current number of available workers is insufficient. MacDonald shared his personal experience, noting that his establishments have gone for periods of six, eight, or even ten months without receiving a single application from a local Canadian or permanent resident. Dawson Creek is currently participating in the Rural Community Immigration Pilot, a program designed to offer permanent residency to skilled workers in rural and remote areas. However, the limitations of this program are a significant concern. Businesses are restricted to one application per year, meaning that those seeking to retain long-term foreign workers, some of whom have been with the company for years, are only permitted one recommendation per business. This restriction hinders the ability of businesses to maintain a stable and experienced workforce. The letter dispatched to Premier Eby on September 24th followed earlier remarks he made, suggesting that the foreign worker program should be either discontinued or substantially reformed. The business groups' appeal implored Eby to refine the program rather than abolish it, advocating for its continued availability to employers who have a genuine need for it. If a province endorses the federal government's revised program, it would permit rural employers in designated areas to retain their existing proportion of temporary foreign workers and potentially increase this to fifteen percent of their total workforce, up from ten percent. The BC Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills indicated that it is currently reviewing these proposed changes. The ministry stated that the province was not consulted prior to the federal announcement and expects to provide further comments shortly. While acknowledging the recruitment challenges faced by businesses in rural communities, the ministry expressed its belief that the Temporary Foreign Worker Program is not a sustainable long-term solution to labour market issues. The ministry also raised concerns that the program increases the risk of worker abuse and exploitation due to their reliance on a single employer and that it does not offer a clear path to permanent residency for individuals already in British Columbia. Fort St. John, in particular, is experiencing significant difficulties in retaining workers across various sectors, including banking, food services, and agriculture. MacDonald emphasized that the federal government's proposed increase in the percentage of temporary foreign workers would enable businesses to retain their current staff, but he stressed that this is merely a preliminary step. Mary Polak, CEO of the BC Care Providers Association, highlighted the critical role temporary foreign workers play in addressing staffing gaps within care homes, which directly impacts the well-being of seniors. She stated that any impediment to accessing these workers comes with a significant cost. Polak urged the government to address the identified shortcomings of the foreign worker program but not to eliminate it, given its essential contribution to the care sector. MacDonald expressed his hope that Premier Eby recognizes the distinct needs of rural economies compared to urban centres. He reiterated that numerous small businesses are dependent on foreign workers and that their inability to retain them will inevitably lead to closures, resulting in the loss of jobs for the few local Canadians who are currently employed. The implications of not supporting the temporary foreign worker program are profound for rural BC. Businesses in sectors like agriculture, hospitality, and care are reporting critical shortages. The argument from community leaders is that while local hiring is always preferred, the demographic realities and economic structures of rural areas make it exceedingly difficult to fill all essential positions through local recruitment alone. The proposed federal changes, which would allow for a higher percentage of temporary foreign workers, are seen as a lifeline. These workers not only fill immediate labour gaps but also contribute to the local economy and community. Without them, many businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises that form the backbone of rural economies, will struggle to remain viable. The interconnectedness of these businesses means that a closure in one sector can have a ripple effect, impacting other businesses and the overall economic health of the community. The provincial government's stance, which prioritizes local labour and expresses reservations about the long-term suitability of the foreign worker program, is perceived by these rural leaders as out of touch with their on-the-ground realities. They contend that a balanced approach, one that supports both local and temporary foreign worker initiatives, is necessary for the survival and prosperity of rural British Columbia. The urgency of the situation is underscored by the fact that many businesses are already operating with significantly reduced staff, leading to increased workloads for existing employees and a potential decline in service quality





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