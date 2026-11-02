Irish 1,500m champion Ciara Mageean dies of cancer at 34

Ciara Mageean, the 2024 European 1,500-metre champion and two-time Olympian, died of cancer on Sunday morning at age 34, her family announced.

Ciara Mageean, the Irish middle-distance runner who won gold in the 1,500 metres at the 2024 European championships, has died of cancer. She was 34.

Ciara Mageean Death Statement Details

A statement posted on her Instagram page said she died on Sunday morning. At 6:30 a.m. this morning, Ciara lost her battle with cancer surrounded by her loved ones, the statement said. A beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend and inspiration to so many, she will be deeply missed. The time of death was given as 6:30 a.m. Mageean won European gold in Rome in June 2024.

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Two years earlier she clinched silver in the same event in Munich in 2022. She placed fourth at the 2023 world championships and represented Ireland in two Olympic Games. Athletics Ireland said it was deeply saddened to learn of her passing. Ciara was a much-loved and inspirational figure who touched the lives of so many, Athletics Ireland said.

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Her courage, warmth and spirit will leave a lasting legacy. World Athletics said it was deeply saddened by the news and called her an inspiration to many, on and off the track. Australian middle-distance runner Jessica Hull posted a tribute on Instagram. There are no words, she wrote.

Just the most beautiful person in every way imaginable. Hull added she was lucky to have shared some miles with Mageean and said it was even more special to have celebrated milestones at the finish line together. I am so grateful for every moment, rest easy Ciara, she wrote. Sebastian Coe, the president of World Athletics, also paid tribute.

Sebastian Coe Pays Tribute To Ciara

It is with great sadness that we learned of Ciara's passing this morning at such a young age, Coe said. Coe described her as a European champion and an inspiration to many. It is a sad day for our sport, he said, adding her loss will be felt across the athletics community. Mageean was celebrated for her range and resilience in a career that made her one of Ireland's best-known track athletes.

Her 2024 European title in Rome came on June 9, 2024, a high point of her career. She remained a leading figure in the sport through the 2023 season. Her fourth-place finish at the world championships underlined her place among the world's top 1,500-metre runners. She competed at two Olympics for Ireland.

Those appearances made her a familiar figure to fans at home and abroad, and she was widely respected by rivals. The tributes reflected her impact beyond results. Coaches, teammates and competitors remembered her warmth and the example she set on and off the track. Her family's statement described her as a beloved daughter, sister, wife and friend.

It also said she was an inspiration to so many who would be deeply missed. The news drew immediate reaction from across athletics. World Athletics and Athletics Ireland both issued statements, while individual athletes shared memories of time spent with her. Mageean's Instagram page carried the family's statement confirming her death.

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Family Statement Confirms Ciara Death

It said she died on Sunday morning after a battle with cancer. The announcement marked a sudden loss for Irish sport and for the wider running community. At 34, she had competed at the highest level in recent seasons and remained an active and admired presence in middle-distance racing. Details about funeral arrangements and other ceremonies were not included in the initial statements.

No further information about survivors or services was released. Her victory in Rome stood as her greatest championship achievement. It followed her silver in Munich and came during a period when she regularly challenged the world's best in the 1,500. She also raced at the 2023 world championships, finishing fourth in a strong field.

That result added to her reputation as a championship performer. Her two Olympic appearances for Ireland gave her a broad platform. She became a reference point for young Irish runners and drew praise for her commitment to the sport. In the hours after the announcement, tributes focused on her character as much as her medals.

Hull's post captured that sentiment, calling her the most beautiful person in every way imaginable. Coe's statement emphasized both her title and her influence. He said her loss would be felt across the athletics community. The family statement was short and direct.

Running Community Mourns Ciara Mageean

It said Ciara lost her battle with cancer surrounded by her loved ones and asked that she be remembered as a daughter, sister, wife, friend and inspiration. The running community was left to mourn a European champion and two-time Olympian. The reaction from Athletics Ireland, World Athletics and fellow athletes underscored how widely she was known and admired.