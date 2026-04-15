Ruby Rose Alleges 2010 S*xual Ass*ult at Melbourne Nightclub, Police Investigate

Victoria Police are investigating a historical s*xual ass*ult allegation made by actress Ruby Rose, concerning an incident that reportedly occurred in 2010 at the Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne. Rose has provided detailed accounts of the alleged events, which are now under investigation by the Melbourne S*xual Offences and Child Ab*se Investigation Team. Rose has said that she had to keep silent.

Actress Ruby Rose has alleged that an incident involving inappropriate conduct occurred in 2010 at a Melbourne nightclub. According to Rose, the incident, which she has described in detail, involved acts of a s*xual nature. Victoria Police have confirmed they are investigating a historical s*xual ass*ult case, and detectives from the Melbourne S*xual Offences and Child Ab*se Investigation Team are handling the matter.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place at the Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne's CBD. Rose has stated that she recently left the police station and finalized her reports, thus limiting her ability to comment further on the case publicly due to police protocol.

She has mentioned that she had previously recounted the incident publicly but framed it as a humorous anecdote due to her inability to cope with the reality of it. The actress has also expressed that she is unable to engage with supportive messages or share further details on the matter publicly, noting it as standard procedure, yet expressed relief in the act of compliance





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Ruby Rose S*Xual Ass*Ult Melbourne Spice Market Police Investigation

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