US Intercepts Iranian Drones as Rubio Says No Further Military Action Needed Against Weakened Iran

The US military intercepted two Iranian attack drones headed toward Bahrain while Iran claimed it struck a US radar system. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said further military action against Iran is unnecessary because economic pressure has weakened the country.

The US military said Friday it intercepted two Iranian attack drones headed toward Bahrain, as Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed it struck a US early warning radar system in the kingdom.

Iran also said a tanker struck a naval mine while attempting to sail through the Strait of Hormuz. The US military denied Iran's claim that it had struck a US radar system in Bahrain. CENTCOM, the US command centre covering the region, said there were no injuries or damage from the intercepted drones.

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Iran Claims Strike on Bahrain Radar System

Iran's official IRNA news agency cited a Revolutionary Guard statement saying the attack on the radar system followed a US strike on a telecommunications pole in the southern Iranian port of Sirik. It was Iran's first report of targeting a facility in Bahrain since September. Bahrain's Ministry of Information did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Bahrain called a UN Security Council meeting on behalf of the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries to address the incident.

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that further US military action against Iran is unnecessary because the economic pain the US is inflicting on a weakened Islamic Republic is so great. Rubio's comment in a speech to the Federalist Society reinforced a statement by US President Donald Trump earlier in the week that the war militarily is effectively over.

And right now, frankly, the economic pain that we are inflicting on that regime is so great that there is no need for military action because we have weakened them so much, Rubio said. But I think victory is ensuring that they never have a nuclear weapon. Rubio also acknowledged the economic pain Americans have experienced as a result of the war, which has driven up fuel costs and affected nearly every sector of the global economy.

It would have been easy for Trump to ignore the threat posed by Iran's nuclear program, avoid an unpopular war and leave it for the next person to worry about, he said. But it is hard, Rubio said. It is not easy and it is difficult. And oftentimes it inflicts, you know, pain, economic pain and otherwise.

UN Reports Record Maritime Incidents in Strait

So we recognize that. Iran's Revolutionary Guard said Friday that a liquefied petroleum gas tanker struck a mine, causing an explosion, while trying to sail through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. The Guard said the vessel ignored repeated warnings while transiting the eastern part of the strait. The claim could not be independently verified.

The United Nations said October had the highest number of incidents against commercial ships in the contested waters since February, when the Iran war began. The UN's International Maritime Organization said 25 seafarers died and many others were injured or remain missing following some 134 incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Middle East maritime area as of Nov. 11.

Iran Blocks Nuclear Inspections Amid Threats

Iran told the United Nations' nuclear watchdog that discussions on nuclear monitoring cannot proceed while the country is facing military threats. According to a confidential report by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran insists inspections cannot resume amid threats from the US to target its nuclear facilities. Iran has not given inspectors access to sites affected by Israeli and US strikes during the June 2025 war.

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Iran's deputy UN ambassador, Gholamhossein Darzi, told the UN Security Council Friday that its response to any renewed fighting would be directed against the source of aggression, wherever it may be. Putting a damper on the prospect of new talks, he said US threats and attacks during good faith negotiations over the last two years have created profound distrust and serious doubt about the prospects of renewed negotiations without credible guarantees against the repetition of such unlawful actions.

Darzi clashed with Bahrain, which called the meeting on behalf of the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as well as the United States. Israeli tank shelling on Friday in central Gaza killed three people -- a woman, a father and his 12-year-old son, according to health officials at Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital. The tank shelling in the eastern part of Deir al-Balah city also wounded 20 others, most of them children, the hospital said.

Infant Dies of Hypothermia in Gaza War

Israel's military said it had opened fire to drive away suspects whom it claimed had approached troops near the Yellow Line, which delineates the part of the Gaza Strip that the Israeli military controls. Near-daily Israeli fire and airstrikes have continued more than one year after a ceasefire deal was reached between Israel and Hamas. A nine-month-old infant in Gaza died from hypothermia, becoming the first reported cold-related death of the winter season, health officials said Friday.

Kanan Ahmed Arqiq was living with his family in a tent that provided little protection from the cold and was flooded by rains earlier this week, family members said. Outside the hospital, Ahmed Arqiq, the infant's father, held up his tiny body and a certificate attributing his death to severe cold. The majority of Gaza's roughly 2 million people now live in tents and makeshift shelters because of the war.

The United Nations and other agencies have accused Israel of blocking the entry of needed aid, but the Israeli military denies the claims. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani reached a mutual defence agreement during a meeting in Ankara. The agreement is expected to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries.