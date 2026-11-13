Rubik's Cube Production Returns to Hungary After 50 Years

Erno Rubik inaugurates an automated production facility in Jaszbereny, marking a historic return of the iconic puzzle's manufacturing to its Hungarian origins over half a century later.

Erno Rubik has officially returned the manufacturing of his world-famous invention to Hungary, ending a decades-long period where production was outsourced to other countries. The Hungarian architect and inventor unveiled a new, fully automated production line for the Rubik's Cube in the city of Jaszbereny on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

Automated Production Launch in Jaszbereny

The new facility, operated by the Jasz-Plasztik plastic processing company, represents a significant technological leap from the manual assembly methods of the past. Robotic arms now handle the complex task of assembling the colorful puzzles while simultaneously testing each unit for functionality and durability.

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Erno Rubik, who is 82 years old, attended the opening ceremony to witness this milestone. He described the modern production process as very different from the early days when the cubes were assembled entirely by hand. The launch marks the return of the cube to its place of origin after more than half a century of global distribution.

Historical Origins and Global Expansion

The journey of the Rubik's Cube began in 1974 when Erno Rubik was teaching design at the Academy of Applied Arts and Design in Budapest. Seeking to create a three-dimensional object that was infinite, he completed a wooden prototype composed of 27 blocks that could rotate on multiple axes.

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Recognizing the consumer potential of the invention, Rubik began producing units in 1977. An initial batch of 5,000 units, originally called the Magic Cube, was sold at specialty shops in the Hungarian capital. The invention gained immediate popularity, though Rubik later noted that the team was not prepared for the scale of global demand.

Due to difficulties procuring materials in then-socialist Hungary, the production license was transferred first to a British toy company and then to a U.S. toy company. This shift moved manufacturing abroad, but by the early 1980s, the cube experienced its first big wave, with 200 million units sold between 1980 and 1983.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Cultural Impact

Steve Radewych, a senior vice president with Canadian toy company Spin Master, which owns the Rubik's Cube trademark, emphasized the cultural significance of the event. He stated that the theme of the day was back to its roots, highlighting that the cube comes home to Hungary.

Radewych described the discovery as more than a toy, calling it a global social phenomenon with incredible staying power. He noted that the puzzle continues to hold the fascination of young people today, representing an intellectual journey and a symbol of intelligence, problem-solving, and cognitive discipline.

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Erno Rubik views the cube as a transformable sculpture where art and engineering meet. He believes that manipulating the cube allows users to create something meaningful and beautiful, emphasizing the creative potential of the design over its competitive aspects.

Modern Competition and Future Outlook

While sales have dipped from their initial peak, millions of cubes are still sold every year. The puzzle has enjoyed a surge in popularity in recent years due to the proliferation of global speed-solving competitions. These events measure who can solve the puzzle the fastest, attracting enthusiasts worldwide.

The current world record was set only last month in China by nine-year-old Xuanyi Geng, who solved the puzzle in 2.51 seconds. This record is certified by the World Cube Association, which organizes and certifies competitions across the globe.

With the return of production to Hungary, the legacy of the invention is being secured in its country of origin. The new automated line ensures that the Rubik's Cube will continue to be manufactured with high standards, honoring the discovery that began in Budapest over fifty years ago.