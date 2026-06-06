Royals Stun Twins with Ninth-Inning Rally for 3-2 Victory

Bobby Witt Jr.'s ninth-inning single capped a three-run rally as the Kansas City Royals overcame a late deficit to defeat the Minnesota Twins 3-2. Alex Lange closed out the game with a strikeout to secure the save after the Twins' late-inning homer had given them the lead.

The Kansas City Royals staged a dramatic ninth-inning comeback to defeat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 in a tightly contested baseball game on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Minneapolis.

The Royals, trailing 2-1 heading into their final at-bat, orchestrated a gritty rally against Twins reliever Eric Orze. Isaac Collins began the inning with a single, and pinch runner Tyler Tolbert stole second base. A failed bunt attempt by Josh Rojas, with the ball returned to Orze who threw too late to catch Tolbert, kept the rally alive. Kyle Isbel's subsequent sacrifice bunt advanced the runners, and Tolbert scored on Carter Jensen's sacrifice fly to tie the game.

Bobby Witt Jr. then delivered the game-winning hit, driving in Rojas with a single to left field. Twins mounted a threat in the bottom of the ninth with Kody Clemens leading off with a double against Royals closer Alex Lange, but Lange struck out Josh Bell, Austin Martin, and Royce Lewis to secure his third save, leaving the tying run stranded.

The Twins had taken a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning on a pinch-hit, two-out home run by Orlando Arcia off Royals pitcher Matt Strahm. Royals starter Luinder Avila delivered a quality start, pitching five innings and allowing just one run on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts. For Minnesota, Joe Ryan was effective over six innings, yielding one run on six hits and two walks while fanning five.

The Royals jumped ahead early when Carter Jensen led off the game with a solo home run on a full-count knuckle curve. The Twins tied the score in the fifth when Austin Martin singled, Victor Caratini doubled, and Martin scored on Tristan Gray's sacrifice fly. The teams are set for the series finale on Sunday, with the Twins scheduled to start left-hander Connor Prielipp against Royals left-hander Noah Cameron





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Kansas City Royals Minnesota Twins Bobby Witt Jr. Baseball Comeback Victory Ninth Inning Alex Lange Save

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