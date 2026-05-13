Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Charges Man in Conception Bay South Sexual Violence Investigation

During an investigation into sexual violence against a youth, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrested and charged a 45-year-old man in connection with sexual violence upon youth in Conception Bay South. He was charged with two counts of possessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are suspected.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary charged a man in connection with sexual violence upon youth in Conception Bay South . In February, Operational Patrol Services received a report of sexual violence against a youth at a home in Manuels .

The RNC Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit investigated and arrested a 45-year-old male on charges of possessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material. As a result of the investigation, additional charges were laid against him: five counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. After being held to appear in court, the 45-year-old has not been named due to a court-imposed publication ban. The CASA Unit is continuing its investigation, and additional charges are expected.

Survivors of sexual violence are advised to seek help, as are anyone with information or questions





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Conception Bay South Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Sexual Violence Investigation Charges Possession Of Child Sexual Abuse And Exploitat Child Sexual Abuse And Exploitation Material Manuels Other Charges

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