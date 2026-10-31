Royal Columbian Hospital nurse suspended for diverting 3,750 mg of hydromorphone

Allison Woodworth, a registered nurse at Royal Columbian Hospital, has been suspended for one year after removing 3,750 mg of hydromorphone from the workplace. This is her second disciplinary action for similar misconduct, following a one-week suspension in 2022.

A registered nurse employed at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster has agreed to a one-year suspension for diverting narcotics. Allison Woodworth "removed 3,750 mg of hydromorphone from the workplace," according to a summary of the B.C.

College of Nurses and Midwives' disciplinary order against her, which was published online last week. Woodworth consented to the order on Sept. 27, the summary notes. The order is intended to resolve misconduct that occurred between December 2024 and April 2025.

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Nurse admitted misconduct and no patient harm occurred

"In directing this order, the investigation committee considered that the respondent licensee admitted the misconduct and that there was no patient harm," the summary reads. "On the information before it, the investigation committee could not determine whether the respondent licensee benefitted from her conduct. " The document also notes that Woodworth has been disciplined for "similar conduct" in the past.

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Another summary on the college's website, dated Oct. 24, 2022, indicates that Woodworth "recurrently mishandled narcotic medication" between September and December 2021. She completed remedial education and consented to a one-week suspension of her registration in that consent agreement. She also made an undertaking not to repeat the misconduct. Hydromorphone is one of the "prescribed alternatives" available in B.C. as a harm reduction measure for people addicted to drugs.

In February 2025, the previous provincial government announced it would be transitioning its "safe supply" program to a "witnessed only" model, after a leaked report showed rampant diversion of opioids prescribed under the program. The updated model requires patients to consume the opioids they're prescribed in the presence of a health-care professional, and is intended to prevent drugs like hydromorphone from being diverted into the illicit market.