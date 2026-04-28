Royal Canadian Mint Launches Full Review After Allegations of Gold Sourcing from Cartel-Controlled Mines

The Royal Canadian Mint has initiated a comprehensive review following allegations that some of its gold comes from Colombian mines controlled by drug cartels. The New York Times report prompted the mint to suspend refining operations linked to the questionable supply chain. The investigation highlights concerns about transparency and ethics in the mint’s sourcing practices, with potential implications for global gold trade standards.

The West Block of Parliament Hill stands behind the Centennial Flame as a thick fog blankets downtown Ottawa on Thursday, April 16, 2026. In a significant development, the Royal Canadian Mint has launched a comprehensive review following allegations that some of its gold originates from a region in Colombia controlled by drug cartels .

The allegations were first raised by the New York Times, prompting the mint to take swift action. Deneen Perrin, a spokesperson for the mint, confirmed that the institution immediately suspended the refining of any material linked to the questionable supply chain upon learning of the accusations. The New York Times report, published on Monday, suggests that a portion of the mint’s gold comes from mines in Colombia overseen by the Clan del Golfo drug cartel.

According to the investigation, before the Colombian gold reaches Canada, it is mixed with American gold by a Texas-based intermediary. The mint then classifies the resulting blend as entirely North American, a practice that has drawn scrutiny. Perrin clarified that out of the more than five million ounces of rough gold refined by the mint last year, only five percent consisted of mixed material.

She emphasized that the mint regularly assesses its business operations and takes immediate corrective measures when issues arise, as demonstrated in this case. The allegations have raised concerns about the transparency and ethics of the mint’s gold sourcing practices, particularly in light of the cartel’s involvement in illegal activities. The review is expected to examine the mint’s supply chain protocols and ensure compliance with international standards.

Meanwhile, the Canadian government has yet to issue a formal statement on the matter, leaving questions about potential regulatory oversight unanswered. Industry experts suggest that this incident could prompt broader discussions about the need for stricter due diligence in the global gold trade. The Royal Canadian Mint, a crown corporation, plays a crucial role in Canada’s financial system, and any controversy surrounding its operations could have far-reaching implications.

As the review progresses, stakeholders will be watching closely to see how the mint addresses these serious allegations and whether additional reforms will be implemented to prevent similar issues in the future





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Royal Canadian Mint Gold Sourcing Drug Cartels Colombia Supply Chain

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