Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 Invites Seniors to Showcase Talents in 'Seniors Got Talent'

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 is hosting a new community event called Seniors Got Talent, inspired by America's Got Talent and classic variety shows. The event will take place on June 1 at 7 p.m. at the Legion branch on Great Northern Road, offering seniors an opportunity to showcase their talents in front of celebrity judges and a live audience. The competition will feature a four-person celebrity judging panel, with judges scoring performances on a scale of one to 10, while audience members will also have a chance to vote for their favourite acts throughout the evening. Prize payouts will include 50 per cent of the total entry fees and audience voting proceeds for first place, 30 per cent for second place, and 20 per cent for third. Performers can enter as solo acts, duets, or trios, with entry fees set at $10 per person. Organizers are encouraging participants to pre-register by May 25 to help plan the evening.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 is inviting local seniors to step into the spotlight next month with a new community event inspired by America's Got Talent and classic variety shows .

Seniors Got Talent will take place on June 1 at 7 p.m. at the Legion branch on Great Northern Road, offering seniors an opportunity to showcase their talents in front of celebrity judges and a live audience. The idea for the event came together through conversations within the Legion community, sparked by a suggestion from a local member involved in a seniors music group.

The competition will feature a four-person celebrity judging panel that includes local personalities Tim Murphy, Lou Turco, Steve Roussain, and SooToday's Andrew Stuetz. Judges will score performances on a scale of one to 10, while audience members will also have a chance to vote for their favourite acts throughout the evening.

Prize payouts will include 50 per cent of the total entry fees and audience voting proceeds for first place, 30 per cent for second place, and 20 per cent for third. While organizers expect a number of singing and karaoke performances, Nash emphasized the event is open to virtually any kind of talent. Performers can enter as solo acts, duets, or trios, with entry fees set at $10 per person.

Organizers are encouraging participants to pre-register by May 25 to help plan the evening. Beyond entertainment, Nash said the event reflects the Legion's broader commitment to supporting seniors and creating opportunities for social connection. For more information or to register for Seniors Got Talent, contact Branch 25 at 705-971-7873





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Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 Seniors Got Talent America's Got Talent Classic Variety Shows Celebrity Judges Audience Voting Prizes Entry Fees Performers Social Connection Supporting Seniors Community Hub

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