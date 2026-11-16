Royal Agricultural Winter Fair Rodeo Showcases Young Talent

Dozens of cowboys and cowgirls competed in the Royal Rodeo at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, where young athletes tackled bull riding, barrel racing, and bronc events at Toronto's Exhibition Place on Sunday. The event highlighted the next generation of Canadian rodeo stars and the intense physical demands of these traditional sports.

Dozens of cowboys and cowgirls from across Canada gathered at the Royal Rodeo, a flagship event of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair held at the Exhibition Place in Toronto. This year's competition drew a striking number of young contestants who appeared fresh out of school, eager and bright-eyed to tackle some of the toughest sports in the country. Hundreds of cheering rodeo fans packed the arena on Sunday to watch these athletes demonstrate their skills in barrel racing, pole bending, lurching horses, and bucking bulls.

Bull Riding Mechanics and Austin Lightfoot Experience

Austin Lightfoot, a 19-year-old contestant, has been riding bulls since he was 16 years old. The sport involves climbing onto the back of a 900-kilogram bull that thrashes and bucks the entire time. The contestant must try and stay mounted for eight seconds while holding on with one hand, a technique known as covering the bull. Lightfoot recalled his first year in the sport, noting that he was bucked off every single bull he encountered. By his second year, he managed to cover almost every junior bull he got on.

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For Lightfoot, participating in the Royal Rodeo is a proud and thrilling experience. Like many other contestants, he wore a dark-coloured head helmet while holding onto the bull, his flashy orange chaps flying with him during the ride. He described the sport as a rhythm that riders learn with the bulls over time. Lightfoot emphasized the importance of staying calm and cool, ready for any moment the animal might react unpredictably.

Bronc Riding Challenges and Austin Martin Approach

In the bronc riding event, which is similar to bull riding but involves horses, Austin Martin stood next to a dark brown stallion. Occasionally, the horse kicked its stall, creating a violent clanking echo through the already-loud stadium. Martin, unfazed by the noise, continued stretching next to the horse, sometimes jumping high up in the air before moving his legs around to prepare. The 17-year-old managed to stay on the bucking animal beyond eight seconds, a routine he is familiar with after being involved in the sport since he was roughly 12 years old.

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Martin described the emotional high of a good ride, stating that it makes you feel like you are 10-feet-tall and bulletproof. He acknowledged that a bad ride is not fun and can hurt physically. Around him, rodeo crews stretched and practiced runs, including a bullfighter in bright clothing with paint on his face. This bullfighter's job is to distract the bull if a rider falls off, and he was seen practicing jumping and swerving out of the animal's way before bravely heading into the arena.

Ben Hoogers Strategy and Mental Preparation

Ben Hoogers, a 20-year-old competitor, managed to stay on a violently thrashing bull for the longest duration on Sunday. His performance was particularly impressive considering he only got two hours of sleep the night before. When asked about his training strategies, Hoogers explained that it is simply about getting back on every time the bull inevitably throws you off. He believes that the process works out better when you do not overthink it.

Before competing, Hoogers always takes a moment or two to listen to his favorite artists, such as Metallica. This auditory preparation helps him focus before entering the arena. While most cowboys were focused on stretching, checking on the stallions, and putting their gear on, one athlete knelt down with his cowboy hat over his face, appearing to be praying. After a few minutes, the cowboy stood up and mounted the large horse next to him, practicing placing his hand over his head for a few minutes to prepare for his run.

Routine Affirmations and Competition Atmosphere

Martin shared a specific mental routine he uses before competing. He said that just before getting on his horse, he tells himself he is going to spur the horse every jump and that he is the best in the world. He believes that if you tell yourself you are the best, it is much more likely that you are going to be the best. This affirmation strategy highlights the psychological aspect of rodeo sports, where confidence is as important as physical strength.

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The atmosphere at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair was electric, with the crowd closely watching every ride and fall. The event showcased not only the athletic prowess of the competitors but also their mental resilience and preparation techniques. From Lightfoot's steady improvement to Martin's confident affirmations and Hoogers' strategic listening, each rider brought a unique approach to the challenging events. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026, highlighting the enduring appeal of rodeo sports in Canada. As the sun set on Sunday at the Exhibition Place, the Royal Rodeo concluded with many young athletes demonstrating the future of Canadian rodeo. The combination of traditional skills, modern training methods, and strong mental preparation ensures that the sport continues to attract and develop new talent. The event served as a testament to the dedication and courage of these cowboys and cowgirls who face dangerous animals with grace and determination.