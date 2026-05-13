Rousey's Comeback in MMA

Ronda Rousey returns to mixed martial arts after facing challenges in her career. Her comeback includes a new support team, significantly better training facilities, and innovative coaching. She draws inspiration from a framed newspaper congratulating her victory over Gina Carano.

Rousey is back in MMA with support and structure she lacked earlier in her trailblazing career. Although a month away from her comeback match against Gina Carano , Rousey and her team undergo full dress rehearsals for the event.

She uses various mental exercises and draws inspiration from a framed newspaper congratulating her victory. With a new coaching setup, training facilities, and support staff, Rousey aims to show a new side of her MMA career. This comeback follows a difficult time for Rousey, including losing two UFC fights, joining acting, and having a family





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ronda Rousey MMA Gina Carano Comeback Training Coaches Support Team Las Vegas Inglewood California Intuit Dome

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ronda Rousey Calls Out UFC Executive Hunter Campbell Ahead of Historic ReturnFormer MMA champion Ronda Rousey reveals the details of her clash with UFC executive Hunter Campbell, citing chauvinism and a desire to disrupt the UFC promotional grip.

Read more »

Rousey wants to love MMA again so she can leave itIn an event she masterminded, Ronda Rousey is hoping to reconstruct the ending to her MMA story.

Read more »

Jon Jones, Cain Velasquez expected for guest roles at MVP 'Rousey vs. Carano'Most Valuable Promotions is pulling out all the stops for its first-ever mixed martial arts event.

Read more »

TSNRonda Rousey joins Pat McAfee ahead of her fight with Gina Carano to talk about her return to MMA and what the future holds for her career.

Read more »