Rousey Retires from MMA, Defeats Carano in 17 Seconds

Rousey, the former UFC women's bantamweight champion, announced her retirement from MMA on Saturday after defeating Gina Carano in a highly anticipated bout. The match took place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, and Rousey emerged victorious in just 17 seconds, securing her signature armbar.

Rousey , the former UFC women's bantamweight champion, announced her retirement from MMA on Saturday after defeating Gina Carano in a highly anticipated bout. The match took place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles , California , and Rousey emerged victorious in just 17 seconds, securing her signature armbar .

In her post-fight interview, Rousey expressed her satisfaction with the outcome, stating that she could not have ended her career any better. She also hinted at her plans to start a family and pursue other opportunities, such as cooking. Rousey's retirement comes after her brief stint in the WWE and her criticism of the UFC before her match with Carano. The fight was part of the 'MVP' series, which featured several high-profile matchups, including the one between Rousey and Carano.

The event was notable for the high salaries paid to the fighters, with three earning seven-figure paydays. The passage also mentions the return of UFC veteran Ariane Lipski da Silva to the PFL San Diego event on June 27





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Rousey MMA Retirement Defeat Gina Carano Intuit Dome Los Angeles California Signature Armbar Post-Fight Interview Retirement Announcement High-Profile Matchups Salaries UFC WWE PFL San Diego Ariane Lipski Da Silva

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