Roundup: Worker trapped after daycare van crash, Manitoba rejects AI data centre, and more headlines

This news roundup covers a range of stories from across Canada and beyond, including a workplace accident in Alberta, a major infrastructure decision in Manitoba, a voyeurism case in Saskatchewan, a murder sentencing in Ontario, a medical professional's suspension, a business impacted by theft in British Columbia, an aircraft incident in Germany, a pest concern in North America, cultural reflections on Trainspotting, emerging social trends, and numerous lifestyle and shopping recommendations.

A worker was temporarily trapped after a van collided with a daycare west of Edmonton . Manitoba Premier Kinew announced that a proposed hyperscale AI data centre south of Winnipeg will not be proceeding.

Authorities are seeking public assistance to identify several dirt bike riders seen in Erin. A man has been charged with voyeurism after allegedly taking photos of women on the University of Saskatchewan campus. In a retrial, sentencing has been handed down for the murder of Jonathan Zak, with a victim's family member stating, My joy in life is completely gone. A pediatrician in Windsor, Ontario, has been suspended for accessing newborn information without authorization.

A small island business faced significant losses after a stolen vehicle and tools were destroyed in an incident in Saanich. At Frankfurt airport, Lufthansa employees were injured when a Boeing 787's nose landing gear collapsed. The United States has confirmed a case of screwworm, raising concerns about whether the pest could spread to Canada. Reflecting on the iconic film Trainspotting, Ewan McGregor and director Danny Boyle discussed its life-changing impact.

A new dating trend involves sharing personal to-do lists as a reason to meet up with friends. In climate and environment coverage, here are the 60 best advent calendars for 2025 available in Canada so far. A writer shared her experience using a Canadian shampoo and conditioner for over a month, noting it completely changed her scalp and hair health. She also tried a smart laundry basket that resolved a major household argument.

Additionally, there are budget-friendly beauty products that serve as dupes for more expensive items, and a list of 27 best last-minute beauty discounts before the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale ends. The Shopping Trends team operates independently from CTV News journalists and may earn commissions from shopping links





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Canada Alberta Manitoba Saskatchewan Ontario British Columbia Edmonton Winnipeg Erin U Of S Windsor Saanich Frankfurt Screwworm AI Data Centre Daycare Crash Voyeurism Murder Sentencing Pediatrician Suspension Boeing 787 Trainspotting Ewan Mcgregor Danny Boyle To-Do List Dating Advent Calendars Shampoo Laundry Basket Beauty Dupes Amazon Prime Day Shopping Trends

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