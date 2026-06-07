Roundup: Oilers-Ducks Playoff Action, Calgary Shooting Investigation, and More National and International Headlines

This comprehensive news roundup covers the NHL playoff game between the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks, a shooting investigation in Calgary, health policy updates on colon cancer screening, and various lifestyle and shopping trends. It also includes updates on a fatal incident in Timmins, a mass shooting in Ohio, and environmental efforts in Saskatchewan.

The Edmonton Oilers faced the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series on Sunday, April 26, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif.

Oilers center Connor McDavid, right, takes a shot as Ducks defenseman John Carlson, left, defends during the second period. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong).

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway after a fourth shooting occurred in northeast Calgary over the weekend. In a different vein, an Edmonton coffee shop is promoting sidequests to encourage in-person connection, while the winners of the SaskTel Indigenous Youth Awards have been announced. Timmins police are investigating a sudden death at Hollinger Park. In the United States, at least 12 people were shot at an Ohio street festival, and suspects remain at large.

Economically, cheaper gas prices are not yet translating into lower household bills. In health policy, Ontario is set to reduce the colon cancer screening age limit, with advocates urging other provinces to follow suit. A judge has dismissed a lawsuit by the Kennedy Center against a musician who canceled a Christmas Eve show. Former President Donald Trump, a known New York Knicks fan, traveled back to New York to support the team.

In environmental news, Saskatchewan stocks lakes with millions of walleye annually, though only a small percentage survive. Additionally, various shopping trends highlight beauty products, including a Canadian shampoo and conditioner that improves scalp and hair health, a smart laundry basket, budget-friendly beauty dupes, and last-minute discounts before the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale ends. The Shopping Trends team operates independently from CTV News journalists and may earn commissions through affiliate links





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NHL Playoffs Connor Mcdavid Edmonton Oilers Anaheim Ducks Calgary Shooting Sasktel Indigenous Youth Awards Colon Cancer Screening Ohio Street Festival Shooting Donald Trump Knicks Saskatchewan Walleye Stocking Beauty Products Shopping Trends

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