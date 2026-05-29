Roundup: Fatal crashes, stalking case, house fire, gas price shifts, K-beauty tourism, concert backlash, Habs playoff bid, chemical lawsuit, rocket blast, and shopping picks

A compilation of news reports includes a deadly transport truck crash in New Brunswick, a North Bay criminal case expanded, a destructive Windsor fire, volatile gas markets, South Korea's laser-driven tourism surge, artist withdrawals from a Trump-associated concert series, the Canadiens' playoff adversity, a massive Australian legal action against 3M, Blue Origin's explosion aftermath, and featured holiday and beauty product recommendations.

Multiple news stories cover diverse events across Canada and internationally. A B.C. man was captured on camera jumping off an Alberta waterfall in a jet boat, highlighting a dangerous stunt.

Two people died in a crash involving a transport truck in Fredericton, with police investigating. In North Bay, a man charged with attempted child abduction reportedly stalked more children than initially known. A house fire in Windsor caused $400,000 in damage and resulted in injuries. On the political front, gas prices are falling due to optimism in the Middle East, though the longevity of this relief remains uncertain.

South Korea is boosting tourism with new trends like K-glow treatments including lasers and facial firming. Artists are withdrawing from the Trump-linked Freedom 250 concerts, raising questions about the event's backing. In sports, the Montreal Canadiens face elimination in the Eastern Conference final, down 3-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes. Australia launched a record $1.4 billion lawsuit against 3M over contamination from 'forever chemicals' at defence sites.

Blue Origin is investigating a rocket explosion and warns the public about possible wreckage washing ashore. Additionally, numerous lifestyle and shopping pieces promote advent calendars, beauty products, and innovative household items, with disclosures about affiliate commissions from CTV News' Shopping Trends team





CTVNews / 🏆 1. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Canada Alberta British Columbia New Brunswick North Bay Windsor Gas Prices Middle East South Korea Tourism K-Beauty Freedom 250 Concerts Donald Trump Montreal Canadiens Carolina Hurricanes NHL Playoffs Australia 3M Forever Chemicals Defence Bases Blue Origin Rocket Explosion Advent Calendars Beauty Products Shopping Deals

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hurricanes suffocate Habs again, one win away from elusive Stanley Cup FinalThe Hurricanes have watched opportunities to reach the Stanley Cup final swiftly vanish in recent years. This season, their stifling style has them one win away from finally slaying the dragon.

Read more »

Canadiens’ playoff run fires up Francophone communities across the countryWatching from afar unites Habs fans as their beloved team battles mighty Hurricanes

Read more »

In the news today: Canada-China relations, Kenneth Law to enter plea, Habs vs. CanesHere is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...

Read more »

Habs enter Game 5 of Eastern Conference final down 3-1 to dominant HurricanesThe Montreal Canadiens are fighting for their playoff lives as they take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the NHL’s Eastern Conference final.

Read more »