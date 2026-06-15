Roughriders Defeat Lions in Drama‑Ridden Season Opener

Saskatchewan Roughriders triumph over B.C. Lions 31-27 with Samuel Emilus' late‑game touchdown, a pivotal pass‑interference call and an essential drive that sealed the Western Division opener.

Regina-In a decisive victory that capped the sixth straight opening‑game win for the Saskatchewan Roughriders , quarterback Trevor Harris and wide‑receiver Samuel Emilus delivered a dramatic finish that left the B.C.

Lions stunned. After a sluggish start for both West Division teams, Harris managed a 31‑27 win over the Lions, securing a 6‑0 advantage for the Riders in the 2026 league opener. The game, played at the Cardinal Stadium in Regina, unfolded as a rollercoaster of early dominance, late‑game drama and pivotal officiating calls that shook the Cowboys' momentum and demonstrated an eager start to the Riders' new season. From the first snap, the Roughriders came out on top.

A rapid opening play saw Harris connect on an 11‑yard touchdown pass to Emil E, giving Saskatchewan a 7‑0 advantage. The team followed this with an even more impressive 109‑yard drive, culminating in a second touchdown on a short pass that pushed the score to 14‑0 before the second quarter ended. Over the first half, the Riders netted 146 offensive yards on a modest 18 plays, while the Lions managed only 36 yards in six plays, cementing Saskatchewan's early control.

The Lions fought back in the second half, finding the end zone twice. James Butler, the Lions' running back, scored a one‑yard plunge that tied the game at 14‑14. Later, Nathan Rourke's 40‑yard strike to Justin McInnis snuck the Lions ahead 21‑14, setting the tone for the remainder of the contest. McInnis finished the game with 129 yards on eight catches but admitted the Lions missed several opportunities to extend their lead.

Saskatchewan struggled to keep its early momentum, but the third quarter waned with a sluggish two‑point conversion for the Lions and a defensive stalemate on the subsequent drive. With 4:04 left, the Riders' momentum shifted after a controversial pass‑interference call that favored Saskatchewan. An earlier holding penalty moved the Roughriders up the field, and a spillover from the B.C. linebackers was overturned by a review that awarded Saskatchewan a first‑down.

Head coach Corey Mace cited the replay team's assistance, noting he had to trust the call to keep the drive alive. The game leaned toward a back‑and‑forth with both teams trading scores until the final minute. In the 14th and final 46 seconds, Harris delivered a six‑yard touchdown to Emil E, who had already tallied 91 yards on six catches for the game. The pass was a precise effort, and Emil E's celebration only added to the triumph.

He commented on his effort, focusing on route running and maintaining leverage against Lions defensive back Ronald Kent Jr., who was unable to cover him. Post‑game exchanges highlighted the team's resilience. Harris praised the Riders for their late‑game execution, emphasizing the importance of responding under pressure. Hughes, meanwhile, discussed the frustration of missed chances and the need to scrutinize the play‑by‑play analysis to better prepare for the full 18‑game season.

By the final whistle, the Roughriders advanced to the field for a victory that underscored the strength of their receiver corps and offensive strategy. The B.C. Lions, though eliminated, will have to reevaluate their approach to forging victory through each run and drive. The standings will reflect the Roughriders' expanded lead, as they maintain an 0‑2 record after Wednesday's victory, and the Lions must now travel this week for their next challenge.

The game also showcased the broader thematic narratives of the season: a road to the Grey Cup, the power of the Roughriders' developing receivers, and the necessity for the Lions to sharpen their skills. The denouement of the match will ripple through the weeks to come as each team shapes its roster and tactics toward a winning strategy.

Saskatchewan won the game on high spirits, out‑executed the Lions at crucial moments, and left both fans and opponents intrigued for what the rest of the year holds





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