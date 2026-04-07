Roshel Inc. and Algoma Steel Forge Partnership to Boost Ballistic Steel Production for Canadian Defense

A Brampton-based armored vehicle manufacturer, Roshel Inc., partners with Algoma Steel to create Roshel Algoma Defence Solutions Inc. (RADS). The new venture will focus on domestic production of ballistic steel, supporting Canadian defense needs, and opening up export opportunities. This partnership is designed to strengthen Canada's industrial base, create jobs, and enhance national security, while addressing ethical considerations surrounding the company's past dealings.

Roshel Inc. , a Brampton-based manufacturer specializing in armored vehicles for military and law enforcement, has announced a strategic partnership with Algoma Steel . This collaboration, operating under the name Roshel Algoma Defence Solutions Inc. (RADS), aims to market ballistic steel designed to provide protection against bullets and explosive blasts. This development marks a significant move in enhancing Canada's defense capabilities and supporting domestic manufacturing.

The partnership leverages Algoma Steel's production capacity and Roshel's expertise in armored vehicle design and manufacturing to create a made-in-Canada solution for ballistic steel production. Roshel, already known for its supply of armored vehicles to various governmental and commercial entities, including a controversial contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), sees this partnership as a key step in strengthening its market position and contributing to national security.\Algoma Steel's chief executive officer, Rajat Marwah, emphasized the importance of this partnership for Canada's defense sector, stating that it places their production capabilities, workforce, and facilities directly in service of national security. The focus is on a 'Buy Canadian' strategy, creating and sustaining hundreds of jobs within the country. Roshel Algoma Defence will enable the sovereign production of ballistic steel solutions to support defense procurements. This includes light utility vehicles (LUVs), the Domestic Arctic Mobility Enhancement (DAME) program, ships, submarines, and broader Canadian defense needs. Beyond defense, the collaboration aims to support the use of ballistic steel across other sectors, including infrastructure, marine, aerospace, and security platforms. This will open opportunities to export Canadian-made ballistic steel solutions to allied countries. The two companies plan to establish a Canadian Centre of Excellence for Ballistic Steel Production, focusing on tasks like metal fabrication, forming, welding, and machining, all to be done within Canada. RADS is poised to support over 500 workers, providing high-quality manufacturing jobs and fortifying Canada's skilled industrial workforce in the long term, supporting broader domestic supply chains, including those supporting automotive manufacturing.\The strategic alliance between Roshel and Algoma Steel is positioned to boost economic growth, reinforce national security, and offer lasting advantages to Canadian workers, industry, and local communities. A key aspect of Roshel's identity, according to its self-description, is its dedication to designing, producing, and supporting platforms for government, security, and commercial uses. They supply to Canada, allied nations, and NATO partners, with their vehicles deployed in challenging environments and meeting high standards of protection and performance. Roshel also stresses its commitment to operational excellence, responsible business practices, and community engagement. The company's recent contract with ICE, as mentioned in previous news cycles, brought significant criticism in Canada. Former Member of Parliament Charlie Angus raised concerns over the legality of exporting military parts and weapons when knowing their potential use against civilians, highlighting the sensitive nature of this business and the need for ethical considerations within the defense industry. While the exact location of the new Centre of Excellence was not immediately disclosed, the partnership solidifies a significant commitment to Canadian manufacturing and domestic supply chains





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Roshel Inc. Algoma Steel Ballistic Steel Defense Manufacturing

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