Fiona, the prematurely born hippo who became a global sensation, died Thursday after swallowing a knitted hat that was accidentally flung into her enclosure. The zoo said surgeries were not viable; a colonoscopy and vibration plate failed to clear the obstruction.

Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo hippo whose premature birth and fight for survival turned her into a global sensation nearly a decade ago, died Thursday from complications after swallowing a knit hat that was accidentally flung into her enclosure more than a week ago.

The zoo announced the death in a statement, saying it was with extreme sadness that it shared the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from its vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency. The zoo had said Monday that Fiona was undergoing care around the clock after swallowing the hat about 11 days earlier.

Also read Surgery Not An Option For Fiona The Hippo After Swallowing A Hat At Cincinnati Zoo

Before she died, veterinarians kept her hydrated, gave her treats and monitored her every move. Fiona swallowed the hat after a zoo visitor tossed it in the air. Zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley said a ceiling fan caught and catapulted the hat through a small opening above the area's viewing windows. It was an accident, Curley said.

Vets attempt non-surgical removal of hat

Mike Wenninger, the zoo's director of animal health, said veterinarians sedated Fiona twice to evaluate her condition. An ultrasound on Tuesday showed some bunching of her intestines, indicating she was still trying to pass the obstruction. They also conducted a colonoscopy using a nine-foot scope borrowed from the Columbus Zoo, but were unable to detect anything. What initially appeared to be something she might overcome without difficulty became more concerning as her appetite declined.

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Her bloodwork reportedly returned normal, and the zoo tried several other methods to help her pass the object. They even borrowed a vibration plate from a local horse farm, encouraging her to stand on it several times a day in the hopes that the shaking would help move things along through her digestive tract. Fiona received pain medication and anti-nausea treatment, along with her favorite foods to keep her comfortable and in good spirits.

Curley said her care team even offered her a sniff of coffee, a scent she has always liked, and were happy to see her respond. The veterinary team consulted animal and human medical specialists about the possibility of surgery but was advised that it was not a viable option. Specialists told the zoo that surgery was not an option for full-grown hippos.

Experts explain why hippo surgery is risky

Jack Kottwitz, an assistant professor at Michigan State University's College of Veterinary Medicine, explained that hippos have a multichambered stomach for digesting plants, sort of like a cow, but they do not regurgitate and chew cud like a cow does. Those multiple chambers, tissue folds, fluid and digesting food easily hide the hat, making removal with an endoscope from the stomach chambers very difficult, Kottwitz said. Surgery is also a major logistical challenge for many reasons, he said.

Multiple incisions might be needed during a very long surgery, and hippos are notoriously difficult to anesthetize and have skin over two inches thick in places. Hippos also really need access to water, and Fiona would have had to be kept out of the water for several days post-surgery to allow any incisions to heal, he said.

Because there is no reliable way to pinpoint whether the hat is in the stomach, intestine or colon, surgeons may have to carefully explore the entire digestive tract to find it, Kottwitz said. Jan Hawkins, a doctor of veterinary medicine at North Carolina State University, said the situation was difficult because it was hard to tell exactly where the hat was.

You just do not know because you cannot do the normal imaging and things that you can do in some of the smaller animals, or even horses, Hawkins said. Surgery would also be challenging because of the hippo's anatomy, the zoo said. Fiona captivated people worldwide after her premature birth in January 2017.

She weighed just 29 pounds when her mother, Bibi, delivered her six weeks before her due date, making her 25 pounds lighter than the previous record for the lowest birth weight recorded for her species. She now weighed approximately 2,000 pounds. On Thursday, before her death was announced, Grace Brooks of Cincinnati and her two children, ages three and five, arrived at the zoo with Fiona on their minds. Her kids have been talking about Fiona at preschool, she said.

They said she needed to poop, which is, you know, true, Brooks said with a laugh. They know all about Fiona, and we have lots of books about her. The zoo was mostly empty, though a small crowd gathered inside the Hippo Cove, where two other hippos were swimming. Even without Fiona in the cove, her presence was felt.

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A holiday-themed Fiona statue stands just outside the entrance, and the gift shop has an entire wall filled with hippo-themed shirts, coffee mugs, shot glasses and books, including A Very Fiona Christmas and You've Got This, Fiona. In its recent update, the zoo thanked the public for its concern and expressed hope that Fiona would display the same resilience she showed early in life.

As you can imagine, we are rooting for her and hoping that she proves to be as strong and resilient as she was at the beginning of her life, the zoo said. Fiona's ordeal also attracted the attention of the American Veterinary Medical Association, which had been following developments at Cincinnati Zoo. AVMA President Dr. Jen Quammen, who lives in Northern Kentucky, said she had followed Fiona's story since she was a baby and remained invested in her progress.

Veterinary group highlights swallowing dangers

Quammen acknowledged the work carried out by the zoo's animal care staff and veterinary specialists. She also highlighted a broader concern about animals swallowing objects that do not belong in their diets. Whether an animal lives in a home, a zoo or in the wild, ingesting an inappropriate item can lead to serious complications, Quammen said.

She encouraged people to keep hats, bags and other non-edible belongings away from animals, particularly when visiting habitats where curious creatures may be able to reach them. Zoos around the world have warned for years about the dangers posed by objects that are tossed or blown into animal habitats. Two years ago, a rare antelope choked to death after eating the plastic lid from a squeezable fruit pouch at a zoo in Tennessee.

A polar bear at a German zoo died in 2014 after swallowing a jacket dropped into his enclosure by a visitor. Veterinarians say a common reason for pet owners to make emergency visits is after their dogs have swallowed balls, toys and strings. Fiona's struggle came just weeks after another animal-related mishap at a wildlife park drew widespread attention.

Tiger attack at English wildlife park

On October 10, a man identified as William Chapman entered a restricted tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in northern England, where he was attacked by a 420-pound big cat named Altai. Bystander footage showed the predator approaching Chapman slowly and steadily, while visitors could be heard urging him to back away. According to witness accounts, safety personnel discharged firearms toward the ground in an attempt to frighten the tiger away, but Chapman could not be saved.

The incident triggered intense public debate about the circumstances surrounding the man's entry into the restricted area and the response from park staff. Yorkshire Wildlife Park subsequently confirmed that Altai was safe and would not be euthanized, stressing that the tiger had not been at fault.