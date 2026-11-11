Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto Charged After Alleged United Flight Cockpit Incident

DHS says Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto, a Honduran national deported twice before, faces felony bomb threat charges over a United flight incident.

A Honduran national, Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto, faces felony charges after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE) lodged a detainer against him following an alleged incident aboard a United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey, to New Orleans, Louisiana. According to the Department of Homeland Security ( DHS), Gomez-Alberto is accused of storming the cockpit and claiming to have a bomb, prompting United to issue a hijack alert for the aircraft. The detainer was lodged on November 10, 2026.

DHS has said Gomez-Alberto, a 34-year-old man, has been charged with felony bomb threat, terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct. All of these allegations remain unproven, and Gomez-Alberto is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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Core Details of the Alleged Bomb Threat on the Flight

Air traffic control audio captured the aircraft's descent and the response on the ground after the alleged cockpit incident. In the recordings, local authorities said Gomez-Alberto had changed into all black before he started trying to reach the cockpit.

Officials said the flight crew convinced Gomez-Alberto to move to the rear of the plane, where he was detained. This step allowed the aircraft to eventually land safely, according to the recordings and the reporting based on them.

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The audio also documented officials working to coordinate the safe exit of passengers. A first responder described the plane as empty except for the pilots, who remained locked inside the cockpit at that time.

Immigration History Behind the ICE Detainer

DHS states that Border Patrol apprehended Gomez-Alberto after he illegally entered the United States near El Indio, Texas, in September 2011. He was apprehended again near Columbus, New Mexico, in October 2014, and was removed from the country after both encounters.

In 2019, Border Patrol arrested Gomez-Alberto again after an attempted illegal entry near San Ysidro, California. DHS says ICE released him from custody in January 2020 after an immigration judge ordered his release pending removal proceedings.

DHS describes Gomez-Alberto as having been deported twice before the 2020 release. The agency has argued that his prior encounters are central to its handling of the current detainer, though the source material does not detail the specific reasoning of the immigration judge in 2020.

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Charges, Competing Accounts, and Next Steps

The felony charges announced by DHS include bomb threat and terroristic threats, which are the central allegations stemming from the cockpit incident. Reporting on the audio and DHS statements describes two versions of the cockpit approach, with some accounts saying Gomez-Alberto stormed the cockpit and others saying he attempted to gain entry.

ICE's detainer means Gomez-Alberto is held for potential transfer to federal immigration authorities while the criminal case proceeds. The source material does not list a court date, arraignment schedule, or final removal decision, so those outcomes remain unconfirmed.

For travelers, the case highlights how airlines respond to perceived threats in flight, including hijack alerts and passenger evacuation procedures. Further details from DHS, the court, or United Airlines will determine how the charges and immigration status are resolved.