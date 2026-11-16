Ronald Joseph Campbell found guilty of first-degree murder for facilitating a gangland shooting that killed Yasin Khan, despite not being the shooter.

Ronald Joseph Campbell has been found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Yasin Khan in Nanaimo, British Columbia. The conviction, delivered by the B.C. Supreme Court earlier this month, concludes a complex legal case where prosecutors successfully established Campbell's liability even though they could not prove he pulled the trigger. The incident occurred in the parking lot of Nanaimo's Rock City Centre shopping plaza on the afternoon of May 20, 2021.

Core Details of the Facilitated Murder

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Douglas Thompson ruled that Campbell provided the essential tools and transportation necessary for the murder to occur. The court found beyond a reasonable doubt that Campbell supplied a white Cadillac Escalade used to surveil Khan's apartment and transport the actual shooter to and from the scene. Additionally, Campbell provided the Glock .40-calibre pistol that was ultimately used to kill Yasin Khan. Justice Thompson noted that while the evidence leaves room for the possibility that another person committed the shooting, Campbell's role was critical to the crime's execution.

Also read UK Automatically Pardons Women Convicted Under Outdated Abortion Laws

The judge acknowledged the ambiguity surrounding Campbell's direct involvement in the act of killing. In his decision published on November 4, Justice Thompson wrote that the evidence does not exclude Campbell as the shooter or the driver. However, the court determined that Campbell envisioned himself as the shooter as recently as the day before the incident. The judge concluded that plans changed, and while Campbell may not have fired the weapon, he facilitated a deliberate and planned murder that he knew was going to happen.

Evidence and Incriminating Digital Footprint

Prosecutors relied on a substantial body of forensic and digital evidence to convict Campbell, calling more than 40 witnesses to the stand. A police search of the white Cadillac Escalade, which was owned by Campbell's mother, uncovered Campbell's cellphone and a Glock pistol. Forensic testimony indicated that Campbell's DNA was present on the weapon, as well as on clothing, face masks, and cigarette butts found inside the vehicle. Five .40-calibre bullet casings and three jerry cans were also discovered inside the car.

Advertisement

Cellphone records revealed that Campbell sent incriminating Facebook messages to acquaintances two days before the shooting. In these messages, he included photos of a gun, captioning one as his new toy. Another message read that he just wanted to shoot and go home. Surveillance video later confirmed that the Escalade followed Yasin Khan's SUV into the shopping plaza parking lot around 3:25 p.m. on the day of the killing. The vehicle parked near a Wendy's restaurant before positioning itself in front of Khan's car.

Motive and Previous Gang Violence

The trial highlighted Campbell's connections to organized crime and his stated intentions prior to the murder. Testimony revealed that Campbell told acquaintances in the days leading up to the shooting that he was working with the notorious Bacon Brothers gang. He claimed to be receiving substantial sums of money for his involvement. Yasin Khan, the victim, was suspected by police of being involved in the drug trade. Khan had previously survived a similar shooting less than four months earlier, when his SUV was struck by multiple bullets in Langley, a community in Metro Vancouver.

Circumstantial evidence suggested that Campbell was actively planning violence. The court heard that he sent messages expressing a desire to shoot shortly before the incident. The presence of the vehicle, which was later seen being attempted to be set on fire by a group of men, further linked Campbell to the crime scene activities. A witness called 911 after spotting the Escalade near Gilfillan Road fifteen minutes after the shooting, where men were attempting to burn it before fleeing in a minivan.

Impact and Legal Precedent for Accomplice Liability

The verdict establishes significant legal precedent regarding accomplice liability in homicide cases. Justice Thompson concluded that Campbell provided help and assistance for the purpose of aiding another person to commit murder. The judge emphasized that this assistance facilitated the commission of the offence, regardless of who physically pulled the trigger. The conviction underscores that providing weapons and transportation with knowledge of a planned murder is sufficient for a first-degree murder charge.

Advertisement

Yasin Khan survived an initial attack on his life in Langley before being killed in Nanaimo. The progression of violence highlights the dangerous environment of gang-related activities in the region. Ronald Joseph Campbell's arrest occurred three years after the shooting, marking the end of a lengthy investigation. The case demonstrates how digital evidence, forensic analysis, and witness testimony can combine to secure a conviction even in the absence of direct eyewitness accounts of the fatal shot.