Ron Zagordo Signs Up for Second Term as Ward 3 City Councillor

Ron Zagordo, a retired teacher and vice-principal, has signed up to seek a second term as Ward 3 city councillor. He is a graduate of the Sault’s St. Mary's College, married to Rosanne Zagordo, and has two children, Anastasia and Xavier. Zagordo has served on various boards and ran unsuccessfully for a city council seat in 2003. In the 2022 Ward 3 race, Zagordo received 1,982 votes, placing second to Angela Caputo, who received 2,336 votes, but ahead of unsuccessful candidates Luis Moreno, with 1,880 votes, and Kurtis McDermid, with 1,733 votes. There are now two other Ward 3 council candidates: Joshua Vierimaa and Gary Trembinski Jr. Mayor Matthew Shoemaker filed his electoral paperwork Wednesday for re-election. There are now three candidates for local school board elections.

Ron Zagordo signed up Thursday to seek a second term as Ward 3 city councillor. He is a graduate of the Sault’s St. Mary's College, married to Rosanne Zagordo, and has two children, Anastasia and Xavier.

Zagordo has served on the boards of the Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority, Sault Ste. Marie Housing Corp. and the District of Sault Ste. Marie Social Services Administration Board.

In the 2022 Ward 3 race, Zagordo received 1,982 votes, placing second to Angela Caputo, who received 2,336 votes, but ahead of unsuccessful candidates Luis Moreno, with 1,880 votes, and Kurtis McDermid, with 1,733 votes. There are now two other Ward 3 council candidates: Joshua Vierimaa and Gary Trembinski Jr. Mayor Matthew Shoemaker filed his electoral paperwork Wednesday for re-election. There are now three candidates for local school board elections





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Ron Zagordo Ward 3 City Councillor Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority Sault Ste. Marie Housing Corp. District Of Sault Ste. Marie Social Services A Angela Caputo Luis Moreno Kurtis Mcdermid Joshua Vierimaa Gary Trembinski Jr. Mayor Matthew Shoemaker Local School Board Elections

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Ron Zagordo Signs Up for Second Term as Ward 3 City CouncillorRon Zagordo, a retired teacher and vice-principal, has signed up to seek a second term as Ward 3 city councillor. He has served on various boards and ran unsuccessfully in 2003. In the 2022 Ward 3 race, he received 1,982 votes, placing second to Angela Caputo.

Read more »