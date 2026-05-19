Romanian jet shoots down Ukrainian drone over Estonia, adding to NATO-Ukraine tensions

The latest incident involving a Ukrainian drone targeting Russia's territory occurred on Tuesday, when a Romanian F-16 jet shot down what is believed to be a Ukrainian drone over southern Estonia. This latest development adds to the growing tension between NATO and Ukraine as Kyiv has steadily increased its drone strikes on Russia's energy facilities and arms factories.

A Romania n F-16 jet belonging to NATO air policing forces in the Baltics shot down what is believed to have been a Ukrainian drone over southern Estonia , authorities said.

The incident highlights a growing number of incidents in recent months in which Ukrainian drones aimed at Russia have crossed or come down in NATO territory. On Sunday, authorities in Russia reported that one of the largest Ukrainian drone strikes on the country killed at least four people and wounded a dozen others, demonstrating Ukraine's ability to break through Russian air defenses.

NATO has been monitoring the situation closely, and officials have been urging Ukraine to be careful and avoid trajectories that could harm NATO territory





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NATO Ukraine-Russia Relations Drone Strike Romania Estonia Russian Air Defenses

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