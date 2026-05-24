ROKS Dosan Ahn Changho Completes First Trans-Pacific Crossing

A South Korean navy submarine has arrived in Canada's CFB Esquimalt after completing a historic journey across the Pacific Ocean, marking a significant milestone in the country's military partnerships. The submarine traveled over 14,000 kilometers from South Korea to Vancouver Island, making it the longest transit in South Korean submarine history.

A South Korean navy submarine, ROKS Dosan Ahn Changho, has arrived at CFB Esquimalt after completing the first trans-Pacific crossing ever by a Republic of Korea Navy submarine, according to military officials.

The 3,000-ton Dosan Ahn Changho travelled roughly 14,000 kilometres from South Korea to Vancouver Island, sailing via Guam and Hawaii after departing Jinhae Naval Port on March 25. Military officials described the voyage as the longest transit in South Korean submarine history and a demonstration of the vessel’s ability to conduct long-range operations in difficult ocean conditions.

The visiting ships were welcomed ashore by Rear Admiral David Patchell, commander of Maritime Forces Pacific, and South Korea’s ambassador to Canada, Lim Ki-mo. Sailors aboard both vessels “manned the rails,’ a traditional naval salute performed during arrivals and departures. The visit runs from May 23 to June 7 and includes ceremonies, cultural events and joint military exercises involving Canadian naval and air force assets. A wreath-laying ceremony recognizing Korean War veterans took place Saturday at the B.C.

Legislature cenotaph in downtown Victoria. An official welcome ceremony was scheduled for Sunday at CFB Esquimalt and was expected to include speeches from Canadian and South Korean naval leadership, cultural performances and tours of the visiting ships for media





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ROKS Dosan Ahn Changho Republic Of Korea Navy Canada CFB Esquimalt Trans-Pacific Crossing Joint Military Exercises Canadian Navy South Korean Navy

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