Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor retires from band due to worsening tinnitus

Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor has stepped down from the band and retired from drumming after his tinnitus worsened, the band announced on Instagram. Bandmates paid tribute, calling him our brother and supporting his decision.

Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor has stepped down from the band and is retiring from playing the drums because of worsening tinnitus, the band announced on Instagram on Thursday, November 13, 2026, at 11:13 a.m. EST.

The decision followed careful consideration and medical advice. Taylor said his tinnitus has been getting steadily worse and he must now listen to his body and his doctors. He called it one of the hardest decisions he has ever had to make. Taylor said playing drums in Duran Duran has been the joy of his life.

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Duran Duran Drummer Reflects on Career

He said he will never be able to properly thank the fans for the love they have shown the group over the years. He added that he is going out on a real high. The band had just returned from a hugely successful U.K. and European tour. That followed its second headline show at BST Hyde Park and its induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

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The group had also returned to the studio with Nile Rodgers. Taylor said he could not have asked for a better final chapter, with so many special moments he will treasure forever. He said he moves on with enormous pride and with nothing but love for Simon, Nick and John. Duran Duran shot to fame in the 1980s and became one of the defining acts of the New Romantic movement.

The band was started by keyboardist Nick Rhodes and bass player John Taylor in 1978. Roger Taylor, who is no relation to John, was recruited to play drums the following year. Guitarist Andy Taylor, also not related, joined in 1980, as did singer Simon Le Bon. In 1981, the lineup included Andy Taylor, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, Roger Taylor and Simon Le Bon.

Tributes Paid to Roger Taylor

Duran Duran's biggest hits include Hungry Like the Wolf, The Reflex, Rio and A View to a Kill. Roger Taylor, pictured here in 2021, joined the band in 1979. The band members said his drumming helped define the sound of Duran Duran from the very beginning. Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes and John Taylor paid tribute to Roger Taylor, calling him our brother.

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They said having him back with them since 2001 has been incredibly important to all of them. They said they completely support his decision and wish him health and happiness. They added that he will always be part of this family while they continue exploring new and exciting projects with the band. Andy Taylor, who is no longer part of the band, revealed in 2022 that he has stage 4 prostate cancer.

Understanding Tinnitus Symptoms

Unable to attend the group's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, he delivered the news in a letter sent to be read out at the ceremony. Tinnitus is the perception of a ringing, buzzing or roaring when no external sound is present, according to the World Health Organization. It can be perceived in one or both ears or inside the head and can be constant or intermittent.

A range of factors cause tinnitus, including exposure to loud sounds. More than 50 million adults in the United States are affected by the condition, which is associated with hearing loss, according to the American Tinnitus Association. It has no definitive cure but can be managed in a range of ways, including by protecting your ears from loud sounds.