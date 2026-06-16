Rod Brind'Amour's Legacy: Player or Coach? Hurricanes' Stanley Cup Win Sparks Debate

ESPN analyst Ray Ferraro discusses Rod Brind'Amour's impact as a coach after the Carolina Hurricanes' Stanley Cup victory, questioning how his legacy will be defined.

Rod Brind'Amour has long been a revered figure in hockey, celebrated for his tenacity as a player and now his leadership as a coach. Following the Carolina Hurricanes ' Stanley Cup victory, discussions about his legacy have intensified.

ESPN hockey analyst Ray Ferraro weighed in on the impact Brind'Amour had behind the bench, noting that his ability to connect with players and instill a winning culture was instrumental in the team's success. Ferraro highlighted that Brind'Amour's coaching style, characterized by discipline and hard work, mirrored his playing days. The question now is whether Brind'Amour will be remembered more as a player or a coach.

Having won the Stanley Cup as a player with the Hurricanes in 2006, he now adds a coaching championship to his resume, a rare achievement that cements his status as one of the game's greats





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