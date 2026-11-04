Rockyview Hospital Take Our Kids to Work Day Inspires Future Healthcare Careers

Calgary teens explore healthcare careers at Rockyview General Hospital's annual event, engaging in surgical simulations and meeting professionals to address workforce shortages.

Rockyview General Hospital in Calgary hosted its annual Take Our Kids to Work Day on Wednesday, offering Grades 9 through 12 students an immersive look into potential healthcare careers. The event provided a unique platform for teenagers to experience the inner workings of a busy medical facility, ranging from simulated surgeries to emergency response scenarios. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world clinical practice.

Surgical Simulations and Clinical Learning Stations

The hospital organized several interactive learning stations designed to demonstrate various aspects of patient care and medical technology. Participants engaged in activities such as operating room simulations, respiratory demonstrations, and medical device reprocessing procedures. Infection prevention protocols and therapies including physiotherapy and occupational therapy were also featured prominently throughout the day.

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A highlight of the event involved introducing students to advanced surgical technology, specifically the da Vinci surgical robot and virtual reality tools used in modern medicine. Students practiced laparoscopic techniques by removing a simulated gallbladder from a pumpkin, mimicking the small incision methods used by surgeons. Additional training covered scrubbing in for surgery, donning personal protective equipment, performing wound closures, and responding to critical patient emergencies.

Student Perspectives on Empathy and Career Discovery

Evelyn Woodward, a 15-year-old student, found the experience particularly impactful regarding the emotional dimensions of healthcare. She expressed a desire to work in a pediatric emergency room, emphasizing the need for empathy alongside medical expertise. Woodward noted that the event clarified her understanding that doctors are motivated by a genuine desire to help people rather than financial gain alone.

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For 16-year-old Clara McEwan, the day revealed unexpected interests in a field she had previously overlooked. Serving as a lead doctor in a simulated operating room helped her appreciate the life-saving aspects of hospital work. McEwan, who is considering psychology or social work, advised peers to seize such opportunities regardless of their initial career certainty.

Nursing Aspirations and Professional Guidance

Avery Clarke, a 17-year-old Grade 12 student, utilized the event to further her interest in nursing and pediatric care. She valued hands-on learning about wound care, intravenous therapy, and palliative treatment. Clarke praised the willingness of medical staff to mentor young people, stating that supportive guidance from nurses and doctors is essential for empowering the next generation of healthcare workers.

Addressing Alberta's Healthcare Workforce Shortages

Kyla Black, site director at Rockyview General Hospital, emphasized the strategic importance of these educational initiatives in addressing regional labor needs. She highlighted that Alberta faces significant shortages across multiple healthcare professions, necessitating proactive recruitment of younger talent. Black pointed out that the average age of registered nurses in the province is currently 47 years old.

The hospital leadership views events like this as vital for long-term workforce planning. By exposing students to diverse roles within acute health care facilities, they hope to inspire more young Albertans to enter the medical field. These efforts aim to ensure a sustainable pipeline of trained professionals to meet future patient demands and maintain high standards of care across the region.