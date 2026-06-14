Rockies erupt for franchise-record 23 runs in 23-9 win over A's

The Colorado Rockies scored a franchise-record 23 runs in a 23-9 win over the Oakland Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark.

In anticipation of their planned full-time move to Nevada in 2028, the now-nomadic A's played a six-game home stand in the Las Vegas suburb of Summerlin this week at the outdoor Las Vegas Ballpark that normally hosts the franchise's Triple-A affiliate.

The Rockies responded to such hospitality by erupting for a franchise-record 23 runs in a 23-9 win over the host A's. In total, the Rockies tallied 24 hits, 6 home runs and 5 walks to reach those 23 runs. Four different A's pitchers allowed four earned runs or more. Willi Castro and Hunter Goodman hit two home runs each for Colorado.

Castro's second home run was an eighth-inning grand slam that extended Colorado's lead to 22-9. The Rockies had previously scored 20 runs four times in franchise history, most recently in 2024. When Castro crossed the plate for the 22nd run of the day, the Rockies had set a new franchise record. They added one more run in a five-run eighth via a T.J.

Rumfield solo shot. His ninth home run of the season capped the 6-home run effort by the Rockies. The A's kept the Rockies off the scoreboard in the ninth for one of three Rockies zeroes across nine innings of baseball. The Rockies scored two runs in the first, three in the second, three in the third, a game-high six in the fifth, then four in the seventh before the five-inning eighth.

Each Rockies starter secured at least one hit. Only Tyler Freeman and nine-hole hitter Braxton Fulford failed to record more than one. Each Rockies starter scored at least one run and all but Cole Carrigg got into the RBI column. No shame for Carrigg, who scored three runs on a 2-for-5 day at the plate with a walk.

Castro's seven RBI were the most of anybody. Troy Johnston added four, including two on a two-run home run in the fourth inning that extended Colorado's lead to 8-5. For the A's, starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs took the loss after allowing 8 runs - 6 of them earned - on 7 hits including 3 home runs in 4 innings. He can take solace in not having issues a walk.

Luis Medina's on the hook for all 6 Rockies runs in the fifth in his only inning of work. He allowed 6 hits including a triple and a Goodman solo home run and also issued a walk. Brady Basso and Scott Barlow allowed four earned runs each in two combined innings of late relief. And that was the last live look Las Vegas will have at their future home team this season.

Fortunately for the A's, it wasn't all bad during this week's sneak peak. The A's finished 4-2 in six games against the Brewers and Rockies combined and leave Sunday in contention in a weak AL West, a game behind the first-place Seattle Mariners at 35-36. The Rockies, meanwhile, remain in the NL West basement at 27-45 and will head to Chicago to take on the Cubs starting Monday.

Colorado's potent lineup ranked 11th in MLB in runs scored as of Sunday. But, as usual with the Rockies, pitching is a problem. When you're not scoring 23 runs in a game, it's difficult to overcome a team ERA of 5.64 that ranks 29th in baseball





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