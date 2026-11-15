Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inducts Collins, Queen, Wu-Tang in Emotional Los Angeles Ceremony

Phil Collins, Queen Latifah, Wu-Tang Clan, and others were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during an emotional Saturday night ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place on Saturday night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, marking a significant moment for music history. The event honored a diverse lineup of legendary artists and producers who shaped various genres over several decades. Industry icons including Phil Collins, Queen Latifah, Wu-Tang Clan, Oasis, MC Lyte, Sade, Joy Division/New Order, and Iron Maiden joined producer Rick Rubin for the prestigious recognition.

Phil Collins Emotional Tribute and Acceptance

Seventy-five-year-old Phil Collins delivered a tearful acceptance speech after being inducted by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Collins used a pair of canes to reach the stage, citing ongoing mobility issues and health problems that prevented him from performing. The audience, which included his daughter Lily Collins and four other children, gave him a massive ovation. Barker praised Collins for his unique dual stardom as a drummer and a pop singer during the 1980s. Collins expressed his gratitude, noting that his singing career was a happy accident of his life journey.

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Wu Tang Clan and Hip Hop Pioneers Celebrated

Comedian Chris Rock inducted the Wu-Tang Clan, a hip-hop collective from Staten Island, New York. The group featured ten current members on stage, delivering a memorable acceptance speech and a performance that had the crowd dancing. Rock highlighted how the group rewrote the rules of hip-hop without a major machine behind them. Earlier in the evening, MC Lyte was the first artist inducted, honored by hip-hop star Remy Ma. Queen Latifah was inducted later by Megan Thee Stallion, who emphasized Latifah's role in helping women recognize their own royalty within the industry.

Oprah Winfrey Honors Luther Vandross Legacy

Oprah Winfrey took the stage to induct the late R&B singer Luther Vandross, who passed away in 2005. She described him as the maestro of the love song and a definitive voice of the 1980s and 1990s. Winfrey spoke about the soulful passion in his voice that reached deep emotional places within listeners. The ceremony also celebrated Billy Idol, who was inducted by No Doubt members Gwen Stefani and Tony Kanal. Idol performed a duet with the inductors and sang along with the crowd, showing he was one of the few confirmed performers for the night.

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Rick Rubin Tribute and Oasis Absence Impact

Producer Rick Rubin accepted his induction with a brief, one-sentence speech before being celebrated by the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band members wore white wigs and long fake beards to mimic Rubin's signature look while performing their 1991 hit. In contrast, the British rock band Oasis was inducted but did not attend. Guitarist Noel Gallagher remained in Britain for a gig, and his brother Liam Gallagher stated he simply did not want to come. Despite the absence of Oasis, the night remained lively and overloaded with performances.

Surprise Collaborations and Closing Moments

The ceremony concluded with a surprise collaboration between Aerosmith and Run DMC. The two groups performed their classic hit Walk This Way together, providing a memorable finale to the night. The event showcased a wide range of musical styles, from rock and hip-hop to R&B and pop. Stars filled the theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the contributions of these artists to global music culture. The induction continues to recognize those who have had a lasting impact on the evolution of recorded music.