Rock Hall of Fame Inducts Phil Collins, Billy Idol, and Queen Latifah

The 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony honored Phil Collins, Billy Idol, and Queen Latifah with emotional tributes and live performances at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place Saturday night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, delivering a night of high energy and emotional tributes that defied early concerns about the absence of several key artists. The event celebrated a diverse group of inductees spanning decades of musical innovation, including singer Phil Collins, punk icon Billy Idol, and hip-hop pioneers Queen Latifah and MC Lyte.

Phil Collins Receives Emotional Solo Honor

Phil Collins, who was inducted for his solo career after previously being inducted as a member of Genesis, delivered a tearful acceptance speech from the stage despite mobility issues that prevented him from performing. The 75-year-old musician walked onto the stage using a pair of canes to a standing ovation from an audience that included his daughter, actress Lily Collins, and four other children.

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Travis Barker, drummer of Blink-182, inducted Collins by praising his unique dual stardom as both a drummer and a hit-making pop singer during the 1980s. Barker highlighted the iconic drum fill in Collins' 1981 hit song "In the Air Tonight," calling it arguably the most impactful drum fill in music history before performing it himself.

Cynthia Erivo provided an electrifying tribute by singing a slowed-down, epic rendition of the song with a wailing crescendo that brought the crowd to its feet. Collins, who has not been able to take the stage since 2022 due to health problems, told the audience that he had not heard the last of him, expressing gratitude for a career that he described as a series of happy accidents.

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Billy Idol and Hip-Hop Legends Take the Stage

Billy Idol, inducted alongside his longtime guitarist Steve Stevens, delivered a high-energy performance that had the crowd shouting along to his 1982 hit "White Wedding." No Doubt members Tony Kanal and Gwen Stefani inducted Idol, joining him for a duet of the song "Eyes Without a Face" during the ceremony.

Idol addressed the changing landscape of music technology, telling young musicians that it is now their turn to create. He concluded his induction by announcing he was going to party with the Wu-Tang Clan, who crowded the stage for a rowdy celebration during the next segment of the show.

The Wu-Tang Clan, the hip-hop collective from Staten Island, New York, filled the stage with its ten current members for a memorable performance backed by a large jazz band. Comedian Chris Rock inducted the group, noting that they rewrote the rules of hip-hop without a major corporate machine behind them. Leader RZA stated that the group had conquered and made their mark on the world with their debut tracks and subsequent influence.

Queen Latifah and MC Lyte Break Barriers

Queen Latifah and MC Lyte were inducted for their pioneering roles in hip-hop, becoming some of the first women to receive this honor. MC Lyte, a trailblazing female rapper who started in the late 1980s, was the first artist inducted, with hip-hop star Remy Ma performing the honors and calling her one of the first women to ensure there was room for others in the genre.

MC Lyte described herself as a B-girl from Brooklyn looking for a chance to inspire and motivate. Queen Latifah was inducted later in the evening by Megan Thee Stallion, who praised Latifah for teaching artists to recognize royalty within themselves. Latifah expressed her disbelief at the achievement, noting the difficulty of being a woman in hip-hop, let alone being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

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Both artists took the stage together to perform a medley of their hits, including Latifah's "U.N.I.T.Y." and MC Lyte's "Ruffneck," celebrating their lasting impact on the culture and the music industry at large.

Luther Vandross and Rick Rubin Honored

Oprah Winfrey inducted the late Luther Vandross, describing him as the maestro of the love song and the top artist people make love to. Vandross, an R&B singer with a velvet voice who died in 2005, was celebrated for singing with such passion and soul that it reached deep emotional places in listeners. Usher performed a sultry medley of Vandross hits, including "Here and Now" and "So Amazing," to pay tribute to his legacy.

Producer Rick Rubin was also inducted, receiving a tribute from the Red Hot Chili Peppers that featured a member with a long beard. The ceremony opened with a surprise performance by U2, who played their new single "Silencio" surrounded by dancers in riot squad gear. The band then launched into their 1984 classic "Pride (In the Name of Love)," with singer Bono raising both a peace sign and a fist.

The night concluded with a loud jam of "Walk This Way" by Run DMC and Aerosmith, their 1986 collaboration that bridged rock and rap. Produced by Rick Rubin, the performance brought the merger of the two genres to a new level and served as a powerful closer to a ceremony that proved to be as lively and overloaded as any in its history.